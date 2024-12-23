Minnesota Rapper Hit With Federal Fraud Charges For Hacking DEA System In Drug Ring

Minnesota rapper Lil Shine, born Jasper William Johnson, faces federal charges for allegedly hacking into the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) system to gain unauthorized access to codeine prescriptions. The indictment, viewed by HipHopDX, names Shine alongside co-defendants Oscar Becerra-Ruiz and Raujaun Keon Varner.

According to prosecutors, the trio is accused of orchestrating a scheme to infiltrate the DEA’s practitioner and physician database, enabling them to order over 300 pints of promethazine with codeine. The men allegedly used stolen physician credentials to create fraudulent accounts with pharmaceutical wholesalers, placing large orders that were shipped to fake doctors’ offices nationwide. The street value of the promethazine is estimated at $750,000.

The defendants now face charges including conspiracy to acquire controlled substances by fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud, and four counts of aggravated identity theft. Despite the breach, the DEA confirmed that no patient data was compromised.

Lil Shine addressed the accusations on social media, proclaiming his innocence. “IM INNOCENT!” he wrote on Instagram Stories. He further elaborated during an Instagram Live session, stating:

“Basically, I’ve been given the opportunity to fight this shit and it could take anywhere from six months to a year… I just want you to know I appreciate all the love. I’m free, though. That federal shit is different, it’s not like a state case but I’m gonna be fighting this shit from outside the walls.”

The rising underground artist shared that he had anticipated the charges, having previously received a target letter from federal authorities. Despite his legal troubles, Shine reassured fans that new music is on the way, announcing a single dropping on Christmas Day and a tape set for release on New Year’s.

This case marks a shocking turn of events for Lil Shine, who has been gaining traction in the underground rap scene. Fans and observers alike await further developments as the legal proceedings unfold.