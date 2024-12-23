The Washington Commanders staged an incredible rally to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 36-33, overcoming a 14-point first-quarter deficit and a 13-point fourth-quarter hole. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered a spectacular performance, amassing 339 total yards (258 passing, 81 rushing) and five touchdown passes, including the game-winning score with six seconds remaining.

The victory improved Washington’s record to 10-5, tying the franchise’s most wins in a season since 1992. Daniels made NFL history as the first rookie and only the second player ever to record at least 250 passing yards, 75 rushing yards, and five touchdown passes in a single game, joining Cam Newton (2015).

With 737 rushing yards this season, Daniels surpassed Newton’s 2011 mark (706) for the second-most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback. Only Robert Griffin III (815 in 2012) has more.

Daniels, who now has 4,040 combined passing and rushing yards, is the second rookie quarterback to win at least 10 games while achieving such a milestone, matching Andrew Luck’s 2012 campaign. His 28 total touchdowns also rank fifth all-time among rookie quarterbacks.