The world of baseball has been rocked by the death of stolen base king and 10X MLB All-Star Rickey Henderson, who lost his fight with pneumonia over the weekend. The 65-year-old baseball legend played for nine teams during his Major League career. However, there was no place like home for Henderson, who spent most of his 30-year career with the Oakland A’s. Whether he’s recognized as one of the Top 5 Greatest Baseball Players of all Time by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. or acknowledged for having more stolen bases by himself than the entire Boston Red Sox franchise had in the history of their team, it is unmistakeable that Henderson was one-of-a-kind on and off the diamond.

Yes, the rumors are true; he used to check into hotels under the assumed, but notable names of James Brown, Luther Vandross and Richard Pryor. It’s also a legend that the Yankees once thought there was an oversight of $1 million in their signing budget the year that they signed the undisputed king of stolen bases, but Henderson never cashed the $1 million signing bonus check from the late George Steinbrenner; instead, he framed the check and hung it up on the wall in his home.

Henderson’s 1,406 career stolen bags and 130 SBs in a season still stand as the MLB records to this day. There are several historic moments of iconic sports figures that have not been properly appreciated and the legend of Rickey Henderson isn’t any different. Here at SOURCE SPORTS, we have complied a list of ten accomplishments from the extensive career of Henderson that is arguably unmatched by any other player in the game of baseball.

1. Appeared in Four Decades of Baseball

Rickey Henderson’s longevity in Major League Baseball is as legendary as his speed. Over the course of a remarkable 25-year career, Henderson became one of only 27 players in history to appear in games across four decades (1979-2003). This rare feat highlights his adaptability, resilience, and enduring value as a player. From his early years with the Oakland A’s to his final stints with various teams, Henderson’s presence on the field consistently dazzled fans and frustrated opponents. His ability to remain competitive in a physically demanding sport for so long is a testament to his unparalleled work ethic and passion for the game.

Henderson as a rookie in 1979

2. Holds Yankees’ Franchise Record for Leadoff Home Runs

Although Rickey Henderson spent just five seasons with the New York Yankees, his impact was monumental. To this day, he holds the Yankees’ franchise record for leadoff home runs. Known for combining speed and power like no one else, Henderson turned the top of the batting order into a threat. Opposing pitchers had to face the daunting challenge of a player who could start a game with a home run or a stolen base, setting the tone for his team. His unforgettable tenure in pinstripes showcased his dynamic skill set and cemented his legacy in Yankees lore.

3. Seven Consecutive Seasons Leading the League in Stolen Bases

By 1986, Rickey Henderson had firmly established himself as the king of the stolen base. For seven straight seasons (1980–1986), he led the league in steals, a feat that underscored both his consistency and dominance. No other player of his era came close to matching his speed, instinct, and daring on the basepaths. Henderson didn’t just steal bases; he revolutionized the art of base stealing, turning it into a game-changing weapon. This streak solidified his reputation as one of the greatest base runners in baseball history.

4. Youngest Player to Steal Three Bases in One Game

At just 20 years and 241 days old, Rickey Henderson became the youngest player to steal three bases in a single game in his rookie year, a record that stood for an impressive 40 years. Henderson’s remarkable feat showcased his precocious talent and fearless approach to the game. It wasn’t until Juan Soto, at 19 years and 325 days old, broke the record that baseball saw another player emulate such youthful dominance on the basepaths. Henderson’s early exploits were a sign of the legendary career to come, as he redefined base-stealing excellence. Below, he accomplished the same feat again in 2000 at 41 years old against the BoSox.

5. Batted Right, Threw Left – A Rare Combination

Rickey Henderson was one of only 57 players in MLB history to bat right-handed while throwing left-handed, a rarity in professional baseball. This unique combination added another layer of intrigue to his already extraordinary career. It’s a reflection of Henderson’s natural athleticism and adaptability, qualities that allowed him to excel not only at the plate but also in the outfield. Whether gunning down runners or driving the ball with authority, Henderson was truly one of the greatest Black baseball players of all time.

6. Broke Babe Ruth’s All-Time Walk Record

In 2001, Rickey Henderson surpassed Babe Ruth’s all-time walk record, further cementing his status as one of baseball’s greatest offensive catalysts. Known for his patience and keen eye at the plate, Henderson’s ability to draw walks was a key aspect of his game. His unmatched combination of speed and on-base ability made him a nightmare for pitchers, and breaking Ruth’s record was a fitting milestone for a player who excelled at getting on base and wreaking havoc.

7. 20 Home Runs and 80 Stolen Bases in a Season (Twice)

Rickey Henderson is the only player in MLB history to hit 20 home runs and steal 80 bases in a season—twice. This rare combination of power and speed epitomized Henderson’s dynamic playing style. He proved that a player could dominate in multiple facets of the game, making him one of the most versatile threats ever to step onto a baseball diamond. His ability to excel in both power and speed remains a standard few have reached.

8. League Leader in Stolen Bases for 12 Seasons

Over the course of his illustrious career, Rickey Henderson led the league in stolen bases for an incredible 12 seasons, a record that speaks to his unmatched consistency and dominance. Whether in his prime or later in his career, Henderson’s speed and base-stealing acumen set him apart. His uncanny ability to read pitchers and execute perfectly timed steals made him a perennial league leader and an invaluable asset to his teams. In the video below, Henderson became the all-time AL stolen base leader with his 893rd swiped bag, surpassing Ty Cobb’s previous American League record.

9. MLB’s Stolen Base Leader at Age 39

Even at 39 years old, Rickey Henderson proved that age was just a number. In 1998, he led the MLB in stolen bases, a feat that highlighted his enduring speed and athleticism. At an age when most players are slowing down or retiring, Henderson remained a top-tier base runner. His achievement at 39 serves as a testament to his extraordinary fitness, preparation, and baseball IQ.

10. Induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame (2009)

In 2009, Rickey Henderson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, receiving an overwhelming 94.8% of the vote in his first year of eligibility. The honor recognized his unparalleled contributions to the game, from his all-time stolen base record to his dynamic presence as a leadoff hitter. Henderson’s induction was a crowning achievement in a career filled with milestones, celebrating a player who changed the game with his unique blend of speed, power, and charisma.