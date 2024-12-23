Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase powered the Cincinnati Bengals to a commanding 24-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns, showcasing record-breaking performances that added to their growing legacies.

Burrow passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, marking his seventh consecutive game with at least 250 passing yards and three touchdown passes, a new NFL record. He became the first player in league history to achieve this streak, surpassing Tom Brady’s six-game mark from 2007. Burrow also notched his 25th career game with at least three touchdown passes, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes as the only players to reach this milestone within their first five seasons.

Ja’Marr Chase caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, increasing his season totals to 108 receptions, 1,510 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Chase joined Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Jerry Rice as the only players with at least 100 receptions, 1,500 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns in 15 games.

Advertisement

Chase’s 45 career touchdown receptions now rank third all-time for a player’s first four seasons, tied with Hall of Famer Bob Hayes.