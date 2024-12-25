The culture has always found a way to merge the holidays with Hip Hop. Pretty much invented those vibes in the realm of pop culture tbh. This Christmas we got you covered with a handful of tracks to vibe out to from classics that shaped holiday hip-hop to recent-ish tracks that keep the vibe fresh while you burn in the kitchen or zone out to sports all day (see our NFL story wink wink). But NGL these songs are just right for setting the tone this season. Okay, here’s our eight hip-hop holiday songs for ya’ll so let’s get to it.

“Christmas in Hollis” by Run-D.M.C.

Can’t deny this 1987 classic from Run-D.M.C. remains a cornerstone of holiday hip-hop. The Queens-based pioneers of rap brought humor and storytelling to the season with this track, which recounts a festive tale of finding Santa’s wallet in Hollis, Queens.

Advertisement

“Big Bag” – Tyler, The Creator

Hollywood to Hip Hop to the holidays. Tyler’s contributions to the The Grinch soundtrack (2018), “Big Bag” offers a unique perspective on holiday hustling. The song is both festive and reflective of modern-day realities, making it a holiday staple for the culture.

“Ludacrismas” – Ludacris

From the Fred Claus soundtrack, remember that one? Ludacris serves up a festive banger with his signature wit and swagger.

“Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa” – De La Soul

Even we had to remember this joint. De La Soul’s 1991 track delivers a darker, thought-provoking twist on the holiday season. Taken from their De La Soul Is Dead album, the song tells a sobering story of abuse and justice.

“Santa Baby” by Run-D.M.C. & Salt-N-Pepa

Another classic. From the A Very Special Christmas compilation, this collaboration sees two legendary groups teaming up for a playful, funky holiday hit. Salt-N-Pepa add their fem forward flair, while Run-D.M.C. just does what they do as the original rap hitmakers.

“All I Really Want for Christmas” – Lil Jon featuring Kool-Aid Man

Ya’ll knew Lil Jon had a holiday song? Ha, this southern rap icon brought his high-energy crunk sound to Christmas with this playful track featuring the Kool-Aid Man. It’s a modern take on holiday music that injects party vibes while staying lighthearted and fun.

“Deck Da Club” – Ying Yang Twins

The Ying Yang Twins bring their unmistakable Southern energy to this holiday-themed club anthem. “Deck Da Club.”

“8 Days of Christmas” – Destiny’s Child

Okay now this one is technically R&B, but it’s Destiny’s Child so that part. As a holiday classic, it deserves a spot on our list. Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle deliver a banger to a hip-hop-inspired beat that’s stood the test of time.

“Christmas Rappin’” – Kurtis Blow

Can’t have a list of this caliber without Kurtis Blow’s 1979 track, which was one of the first-ever hip-hop holiday songs, paving the way for generations of artists to celebrate the season through rap.

“This Christmas” – Chris Brown

One more R&B track to top it off and who better than Chris Brown. The reining king of R&B brought a soulful rendition of Donny Hathaway’s classic “This Christmas,” from the This Christmas movie soundtrack (See our Christmas movie list from today wink wink). With its signature vocals, Chris Breezy’s cover has become a holiday classic, period.