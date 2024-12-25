Ice Spice Drops Deluxe Album ‘Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl’

4x GRAMMY-nominated Bronx sensation Ice Spice has released Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. The album includes five new tracks featuring NLE Choppa, DaBaby, BB Trickz, and Anuel AA.

Her original Y2K! debut, released in July, boasted hits like “Gimmie A Light” and the Billboard-charting “Think U The Shit (Fart)” (#37). Summer smash “Did It First” featuring Central Cee gained over 42M views, while Spotify saw it peak at #34 (US) and #41 (Global).

Ice’s Y2K! WORLD TOUR, produced by Live Nation, sold out iconic venues like Terminal 5 in NYC and the Hollywood Palladium in LA. Her global dominance continued with fall shows across Europe and the UK, solidifying her as a force in music. With the Deluxe release, Ice Spice is cementing her reign as a rising global star.

