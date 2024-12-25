Michael B. Jordan experienced a scare at his Los Angeles home this week after an unexpected trespasser was spotted on his front lawn. The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon while the actor was home, according to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ.

Jordan’s security team quickly noticed the individual on the property and contacted the LAPD. In the meantime, they escorted the suspect off the premises and waited for officers to arrive. When police questioned the man, he claimed to be part of Jordan’s security team—a claim that was swiftly debunked by the actor’s actual security detail.

Initially, Jordan’s team appeared satisfied with simply having the trespasser removed. However, after further consideration, they decided to press charges. By the time this decision was made, Jordan had already left his home and did not come face-to-face with the individual at any point.

Law enforcement officers took a full report and documented the suspect’s information before releasing him at the scene. Detectives are now investigating the matter and will forward the case to prosecutors to determine whether formal charges will be filed.

This is reportedly the first time the man has been seen near Jordan’s residence, and it remains unclear what his intentions were. For now, the Creed star can rest assured that the LAPD is on the case, working to ensure his safety and prevent any future incidents.

Fans are relieved to hear that Jordan was unharmed, and the incident serves as a reminder of the challenges public figures often face in safeguarding their personal lives.