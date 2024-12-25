Netflix is not shy when it comes to bold moves but maybe the streaming giant is poised to make the boldest move yet with their continued dive into live sports with the premiere of two NFL games on Christmas Day.

This disruptive play marks a historic moment for Netflix. The games can’t be bigger or more impactful to the NFL playoff race … The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first matchup, followed by the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Houston Texans. These highly anticipated games not only bring holiday excitement but also signal Netflix’s deeper dive into live sports broadcasting.

For years, Netflix has dominated the on-demand streaming market with its original films, binge-worthy series, and documentaries. But the Christmas Day NFL showcase will be Netflix’s first foray into live football, offering fans a chance to experience the action on one of the most celebrated days of the year.

And lets keep it a buck, the NBA has dominated Christmas Day sports for years now Netflix is shaking things up at a time when basketball is seemingly facing challenges with ratings. If you believe the hype.

But football is number one in America for a reason. And onto the matchups.

Chiefs at Steelers

The Chiefs, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, bring their electrifying offense to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers, a franchise rich in holiday-game tradition.

Ravens at Texans

Following that, the Ravens, led by dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson, will clash with the Texans and their rising young star C.J. Stroud. For Netflix, these games are a test to prove it can handle the pressure and deliver seamless, high-quality live broadcasts to millions of viewers.

Netflix goes from the ring to the gridiron

This isn’t Netflix’s first step into live sports. Earlier this year, the platform streamed the much-hyped boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, which brought a wave of new subscribers and positive feedback for its production quality. The success of that event set the stage for the company to explore other live sports options, and the NFL—America’s most-watched sport—is a natural next move.

What’s next for Netflix and live sports?

If this experiment, because right now it’s definitely just that, proves successful, it could open the door for more live games and sports partnerships in the future, potentially expanding into other leagues or even exclusive event coverage. Christmas Day will be a game-changer for Netflix. By combining the thrill of the gridiron with its innovative approach to streaming, Netflix could redefine how fans consume live sports. Whether you’re a Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, or Texans fan—or simply looking for holiday entertainment—Netflix’s NFL debut promises to deliver excitement and open new possibilities for sports on the platform.

It feels weird streaming NFL on Netflix but we’re about to be in 2025 and this is just a sign of the times TBH.