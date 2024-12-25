The holiday season isn’t just about eggnog, mistletoe, and gift-giving; it’s also the perfect time to settle in for a marathon of Christmas movies, for the culture of course. Whether it’s classic comedies, heartfelt dramas, or something with a dose of nostalgia, these films bring the holiday spirit and all the vibes perf for this time of year. Here’s a list of 5 bingeable Christmas flicks that fit the bill and all that good stuff.

Friday After Next (2002)

Ice Cube and Mike Epps reunite in this hilarious holiday-themed sequel to the Friday franchise. Set during Christmas in South Central, the story follows Craig and Day-Day as they hunt down a ghetto Santa who robs their apartment. Packed with memorable one-liners, a banging West Coast soundtrack, and hilarious neighborhood antics, this is a must-watch for fans of urban comedy.

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

This feel-good romantic comedy stars Morris Chestnut, Gabrielle Union, and Queen Latifah, blending holiday magic with a heartwarming story. The film follows a young girl trying to bring happiness to her single mother during Christmas. Featuring appearances by Charlie Murphy and Katt Williams, this movie seamlessly merges holiday warmth with an urban edge.

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Eddie Murphy makes his holiday movie debut in Candy Cane Lane, a festive family comedy that brings holiday magic to a tight-knit urban neighborhood. The movie combines humor, heartfelt moments, and a touch of fantasy as Murphy’s character battles to save Christmas after making a deal with an elf. With its diverse cast and relatable storylines, it’s destined to become a holiday favorite.

Black Nativity (2013)

Based on Langston Hughes’ iconic play, Black Nativity stars Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and Jennifer Hudson. The film reimagines the Nativity story through gospel music and modern-day Harlem, celebrating faith, family, and redemption. Featuring original music from Nas and Hudson’s powerhouse vocals, it’s a soulful holiday story perfect for the season.

This Christmas (2007)

Led by an ensemble cast featuring Idris Elba, Regina King, and Chris Brown, This Christmas tells the story of a Black family reuniting for the holidays. From drama to humor and heart, the film captures the ups and downs of family life, with a soulful soundtrack featuring Brown’s rendition of “This Christmas.” It’s a staple for many during the holiday season.