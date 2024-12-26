Eminem and 50 Cent: Long Overdo Collab Still Alive?

Eminem and 50 Cent, two hip-hop titans, have a history of electrifying collaborations.

From their early 2000s dominance to their recent reunion on “Gunz N Smoke,” their chemistry is undeniable. Fans have long yearned for a full-length joint album, and it seems the dream may not be entirely out of reach.



During a recent conversation with his manager, Paul Rosenberg, on Shade 45 radio, Eminem expressed openness to the idea.



“That would be great,” he said, adding that they just need to stop procrastinating and make it happen. Rosenberg echoed the sentiment, eager to release the project whenever the duo is ready.



Eminem’s enthusiasm for a 50 Cent project isn’t new.

Earlier this year, he urged the G-Unit boss to release a new album, offering his full support. With both artists at the top of their game, a joint album would be a monumental event for hip-hop.

