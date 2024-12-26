Jay-Z Fires Back: Tacks on Defamation and Extortion to Lawsuit Against Accuser’s Attorney Tony Buzbee

Jay-Z is not taking the attacks and accusations lying down. The Hip Hop mogul has taken legal action against attorney Tony Buzbee, accusing him of defamation and extortion in response to a recent sexual assault allegation.

Those are some big accusations in what is shaping up to be a counter-lawsuit against the prolific attorney who has been representing many of the Diddy accusers and now an anonymous accuser suing Jay Z for sexual assault.

Get this: the lawsuit, filed on December 20th, alleges that Buzbee and his law firm attempted to extort Jay-Z by threatening to release false accusations of sexual assault publicly.

The rapper claims the defendants demanded a significant payment to silence the allegations, which could have severely damaged his reputation.

What’s more, the controversy stems from a civil lawsuit filed against Jay-Z by an anonymous woman who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by the rapper and Sean “Diddy” Combs at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Jay-Z has vehemently denied these claims, calling them “false and malicious.”

Here’s the thing: in his lawsuit, Jay-Z alleges that Buzbee rushed to the media to publicize the accusations without proper investigation. He further claims that Buzbee has a history of making public statements about celebrities, accusing them of misconduct without evidence.

Buzbee dismissed the lawsuit as “patently frivolous” and denied wrongdoing. He claims that the legal action attempts to intimidate him and silence his client.

But is it? It seems like a war of words, but somewhere, there are merits that will be proven or not.

As the vicious legal battle unfolds, both sides dig in, with Jay-Z determined to clear his name and hold Buzbee accountable for his alleged actions.

Wild times going into 2025.