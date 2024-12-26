SZA and Manager, TDE’s Punch Part Ways

The end of 2024 looks like a lot of breakups, and one is interesting from the music world. SZA, the soulful singer-songwriter, has departed from TDE’s President, Terrence “Punch” Henderson. The news, while unexpected, has sparked conversation among fans and industry insiders alike.

The professional split comes shortly after the highly successful release of SZA’s deluxe album, “SOS: LANA.”

While the album has been met with critical acclaim and commercial success, the underlying tension between SZA and Punch has become apparent.

Moreover, the two have had a long and fruitful partnership, with TDE playing a pivotal role in shaping SZA’s career. However, recent events suggest that their professional relationship has reached a crossroads.

Following the announcement, SZA and Punch took to social media to address the situation. While SZA maintained a cordial tone, emphasizing that the split was amicable, Punch’s tweets hinted at underlying issues and frustrations.

Despite the unexpected parting ways, SZA and Punch have expressed their gratitude for their time together and wished each other well. As fans digest the news, they can look forward to new music from SZA and TDE as both entities embark on new chapters.