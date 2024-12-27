Beyoncé Brings ‘Cowboy Carter’ to Christmas Gameday Halftime Show

Photo by Julian Dakdouk

Beyoncé delivered an electrifying halftime performance during Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday, as the Houston Texans faced the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Held in her hometown of Houston, Texas, the show was produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The 12-minute spectacle featured the first live renditions of songs from her groundbreaking COWBOY CARTER album, which recently became the most Grammy-nominated album by a female artist. The setlist included hits like “16 CARRIAGES,” “BLACKBIIRD,” “JOLENE,” and the smash “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” which ended with Beyoncé soaring into the rafters.

Special guests Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, and Blue Ivy Carter were joining her as featured dancers. Beyoncé welcomed legendary figures like Myrtis Dightman Jr. and Ja’Dayia Kursh alongside the Texans Cheerleaders in a heartfelt nod to Western and rodeo culture.

The performance also featured nearly 200 Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band members, known for its powerful sound and precise choreography.

This marks Beyoncé’s return to the NFL halftime stage, following iconic Super Bowl performances in 2013 and 2016. Fans can relive the “Beyoncé Bowl” when it debuts on Netflix later this week. For more details, visit Netflix.com/BeyonceBowl.