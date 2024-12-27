Beyoncé’s show-stopping NFL Christmas Gameday performance wasn’t just a musical masterpiece—it was a fashion extravaganza. The star and her team dazzled in custom and high-end designer looks that paid homage to Western and rodeo culture while pushing boundaries in style.

Beyoncé’s custom ensemble, designed in collaboration with Lindsey James Show Clothing, was paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Christian Louboutin boots, a custom ASN hat, and an archive Roberto Cavalli feather coat.

Blue Ivy Carter shone in a Frolov look, Stetson hat, Akira boots, and a custom scarf.

The dancers stunned in Stetson hats, Akira boots, and Vida Kush jewelry, with custom belts and scarves. Featured groups wore designs by Levi’s, Frolov, and custom creators.

The house band sported Stetson hats, while the TSU Marching Band and drum majors rocked custom designs, with Alo sweatpants and Kim Shui hats adding flair.

Photo by Mason Poole

The cowboys and cowgirls brought vintage and designer edge, with standout pieces from Willy Chavarria, Balmain, and Raf Simons x Calvin Klein. Lasso Girl and Charra wowed in Balmain and Stetson.

This detailed wardrobe showcased Beyoncé’s commitment to celebrating culture and creativity, adding another layer of brilliance to her unforgettable performance.