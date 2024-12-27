Common Calls Drake vs. Kendrick One of Hip-Hop’s Greatest Battles, Says Kendrick is the Winner

Common knows a thing or two about both rap beef and Drake. Speaking with Earn Your Leisure, he named the battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar as one of the greatest we have seen in Hip-Hop.

“I was like, ‘Wow. This is for real.’ These dudes are going at it because Drake was delivering and then Kendrick came, and Kendrick kept giving him blows,” Common said. “He did what he had to do and he came out the victor. Point blank, he won.”

You can hear it all below.

Common Says He Loves How Kendrick Lamar Dropped Spiritual Lessons During His Rap Battle With Drake And Calls It One Of The Greatest Rap Battles.



(🎥 Earn Your Leisure Clips/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/osNcgjRmVi — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 26, 2024

Those Kendrick Lamar bars are burned into Drake’s head. While on stream with Adin Ross for Drizzmas, the Boy quotes “Euphoria” to shout out Sexyy Redd.

When asked about Sexyy Redd, Drake says, “Shout out Sexyy; when I see her, I see two bad ones.”

You can see the moment below.