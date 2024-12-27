A little late in the year for all this negative energy but here we go. Seems like Dame Dash is still holding a grudge–among many–against John Legend for choosing not to sign with Roc-A-Fella Records back in the day, despite the rapper and entrepreneur’s belief that Legend was destined for the label.

Speaking candidly on The Art of Dialogue, Dame revealed a long-standing frustration about the Grammy-winning singer’s early career decisions.

“John Legend was supposed to be Roc-A-Fella,” Dash declared. “I took him on tour. I wouldn’t have spent money to take John around the world with Kanye [West], letting him sing before Kanye performed, unless I believed he was signing with Roc-A-Fella. But he did some sneaky shit and went to Sony instead.”

Sneaky ish … Ha. Dame is definitely one to never, ever mince words.

Now of course despite not joining Roc-A-Fella, John Legend went on to forge a successful career with Kanye West, becoming the first artist signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint. Legend’s 2004 debut album Get Lifted was released through a joint venture with Sony, a partnership that led to five more albums together.

But way back when, their professional relationship soured during Kanye’s controversial 2020 presidential campaign, particularly over political differences, which created a rift between the two artists.

ICYMI, because we did, in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Legend clarified the reason behind the fallout, explaining that the real issue wasn’t Kanye’s support of Donald Trump, but rather Legend’s refusal to back Kanye’s presidential bid. “He was very upset I didn’t support him running for president,” Legend explained. “That’s what caused the strain in our friendship. I don’t know what the future holds, but it’s up to him whether he moves past it.”

Get this, even Kanye himself reflected on their broken relationship during a 2021 appearance on Drink Champs, accusing both Legend and Big Sean of betraying him during his campaign. “When I ran for office, John Legend and Big Sean got used by the Democrats to come at their boy—the one who actually changed their lives. That’s some sell-out shit. I don’t rock with either of them anymore,” Kanye said, further deepening the rift.

Back to Dame Dash. His comments, though, bring attention to another layer of industry politics, as he believes Legend should have joined forces with Roc-A-Fella rather than making a deal with Sony. His comments also highlight the fractured relationships that have become a theme in Kanye West’s career—one that has seen alliances shift as personal and political differences came to the forefront.

For Dame Dash, his longstanding discontent with Legend is part of a broader narrative of shifting allegiances in the hip-hop world. With their once-close ties now fractured, this latest reveal only adds to the complicated history between some of the biggest names in music.

What ya’ll think? Is Dame just being Dame or does he have a point? Eh, we’ll let ya’ll be the judge.