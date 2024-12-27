Drake, Toronto icon and notorious sports enthusiast, has finally revealed two of his all-time favorite fighters—Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. However, his admiration for these athletes comes with a twist: both have cost him substantial sums in previous betting losses.

Ya’ll know he’s known for regularly posting his high-stakes wagers on major sports and combat events, Drake’s bets have often gone viral—especially when the money involved is jaw-dropping. The rapper’s involvement in the sports world isn’t just about support; he’s made a name for himself as a passionate fan and frequent bettor, particularly in boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). But with that passion comes the infamous “Drake Curse,” a superstition suggesting that anything the rapper backs is doomed to fail.

Get this, one of the most public instances of the curse occurred before McGregor’s clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018. Drake was spotted alongside McGregor’s team, even raising the Irish flag at the weigh-in. Unfortunately for both McGregor and Drake, McGregor went on to lose the heated rivalry by submission in the fourth round, marking a high-profile loss for both the fighter and the rapper’s wallet.

Advertisement

Despite this string of losses, Drake has doubled down on his admiration for McGregor and Nate Diaz. Speaking with podcast co-host Adin Ross, he explained why these two fighters stand out to him. When asked about his favorite fighters, Drake shared, “I’m going to answer this question strictly based on just somebody who, to me, is the most thorough. Like, you just can’t get more thorough than this guy. I respect people that [are like] you are where you’re from and nothing else can change you. The money, the wins, nothing.”

What’s more, he continued, highlighting the toughness and authenticity of both fighters: “I’m talking about if they are rappers, who would I listen to? I’d listen to Nate and Conor. Nate is just one of those people. Nate is gonna Nate and that’s it. I respect the Diaz Brothers, shout out to them.”

It’s noteworthy that despite Drake’s ongoing love for McGregor and Diaz, both fighters have let him down in the betting world. While he may respect their grit and authenticity, their past losses have only fueled the growing myth of the Drake Curse—a pattern where his presence or support seems to jinx the athletes he backs.

Still, for Drake, loyalty to his favorites remains unwavering. Even if the bets don’t always pan out, the respect he has for McGregor and Diaz is clear. And for fans of both the rapper and combat sports, that dedication is part of what makes his sports journey so compelling—cursed or not.