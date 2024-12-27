Ice Spice Inspires Bronx Girls at Empowerment Event

Ice Spice brought holiday cheer to BronxWorks by visiting middle school students during a special Girls Empowerment Day. The students were thrilled to meet the Bronx native, who took time to chat, take pictures, and join them in a volleyball game.

Having grown up just minutes from BronxWorks, Ice Spice shared her volleyball skills, a sport she played during college. The event provided an inspiring opportunity for the girls to connect with someone from their community who has achieved significant success.

This visit marks the start of a meaningful partnership between Ice Spice and BronxWorks, focused on empowering the next generation of Bronx leaders. Together, they plan to uplift young women by offering resources and creating opportunities that foster growth and success within the community.

Advertisement