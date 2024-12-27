Jamie Foxx Planning to Press Charges in Glass-Throwing Incident

Jamie Foxx is looking to press charges after he was hit with a glass while dining at Mr. Chow’s in Beverly Hills.

According to TMZ, Foxx is looking to press charges for incidents like this never to happen again. Now officers are looking to speak with Jasper Dolphin, known as a stuntman for the show Jackass.

Officers have footage of the incident and are putting together their evidence.

Jamie Foxx has released a statement following an altercation at Mr. Chow’s restaurant over the weekend. In case you missed it, a flying glass hit Foxx while he was at dinner with his family, leading to a fight.

Hitting Instagram, Foxx wrote in the image: “The devil is busy… but I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

The caption added more: “The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright… and huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by “What Had Happened Was” … number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul…”

Jamie Foxx’s 57th birthday celebration took a shocking turn Friday night when the comedian and actor found himself at the center of an altercation at the upscale Beverly Hills restaurant, Mr. Chow.

The Hollywood icon hosted a star-studded bash at the famed dining hotspot, drawing in friends and family for an evening of celebration. However, the festive mood was disrupted when Foxx reportedly clashed with patrons from a nearby table.

According to TMZ, the incident unfolded around 10 PM, prompting law enforcement to respond to reports of a fight inside the restaurant. Witnesses claim that the trouble began when individuals at a neighboring table directed rude and vulgar comments toward Foxx. Concerned about the behavior, particularly with his family present, Foxx is said to have asked the group to tone it down.

The situation escalated when one of the individuals at the table allegedly threw a glass at Foxx, striking him in the mouth. The impact reportedly required Foxx to receive stitches. A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the incident, stating, “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called, and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

As of now, the incident is under investigation, with authorities working to determine the full details and any potential charges stemming from the altercation. Despite the dramatic turn of events, fans and friends have been sending well wishes to Foxx as he recovers from the unexpected birthday ordeal.

Known for his charismatic presence both on and off screen, Jamie Foxx has a reputation for handling challenges with grace. While this incident marred his celebratory evening, it’s clear that Foxx’s resilience and poise remain intact.