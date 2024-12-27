Jill Marie Jones Shares TV Husband Jason Pace Invited Her Over for Christmas After Her Mother’s Passing

Girlfriends forever. In a touching story for the Holidays, stars of the classic sitcom Girlfriends reunited to keep each other uplifted in what can be a tough season.

Actress Jill Marie Jones, who starred on the show as Toni Child, connected with her television husband, Jason Pace, who acted as Todd so she wouldn’t be alone on Christmas.

On Instagram, Jones wrote: “Yesterday was a bit rough for me.. the first Christmas without my mom. My Dear Friend called to check up on me and invited me to dinner with his family”

You can read the full story from Jones below.