Talk about small world. It turns out that Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the UnitedHealthcare murder case, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, embroiled in his own legal battles, have more in common than just orange jumpsuits and ankle shackles. Both are represented by powerful lawyers with strong connections to high-profile cases.

Get this, Mangione’s defense attorney, Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, is married to Marc Agnifilo, the attorney currently representing Diddy in his ongoing sex trafficking charges. Friedman-Agnifilo, a former prosecutor and the ex-head of the sex crimes unit at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, joined her husband’s private law firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLP, in 2021.

When it comes to Friedman-Agnifilo’s move to the private sector, it followed a distinguished career in public service. As the second-in-command under District Attorney Cyrus Vance, she had a reputation for her expertise in complex cases, particularly in sex crimes. However, her marriage to Marc Agnifilo sometimes led to professional conflicts. She was forced to recuse herself from several cases in which her husband was representing accused clients, including in the high-profile case of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. After Weinstein hired an attorney from Agnifilo’s firm in 2017, Friedman-Agnifilo had to step away from the case due to potential conflicts of interest.

What’s more, her extensive legal experience has made her a natural fit for high-profile cases, with sources noting her deep knowledge of the court system. A New York prosecutor told CNN, “She’s got as much experience as any human being, especially in the state court. She knows every corridor, every judge, every clerk in the courthouse.”

Of course, Friedman-Agnifilo’s latest high-profile case involves Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate accused of fatally shooting Thompson, the 50-year-old CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, on December 4. Thompson was walking to the Hilton hotel in New York, where the company was holding its annual investor conference. Mangione allegedly led police on a five-day manhunt, which ended with his capture at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania after an employee recognized him and alerted authorities.

As the case rapidly unfolds, Friedman-Agnifilo’s expertise and connection to the high-stakes world of legal defense, along with her role as the wife of Diddy’s attorney, only add further intrigue to this complex legal landscape.