OG Maco Passes Away at Age 32

Rapper OG Maco has passed away at a Los Angeles hospital. According to TMZ, the rapper’s coma worsened to critical condition and he was unable to be revived. OG Maco was hospitalized since Dec. 12 with a gunshot wound to the head.

TMZ also notes Maco’s doctors had trouble obtaining a proper brain scan to remove toxins from his body since he was admitted.

His family released an official statement.

Advertisement

In the weeks leading to today, rumors of Maco’s death hit social media leading to a statement.

“We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition,” the statement reads. “He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight. At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM.”

You can see the full statement below.