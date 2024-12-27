Why chase your dreams when you can hunt them? Pursuing them with dogged determination and never settling. Going that extra mile to make them a reality and sacrificing at every turn, pouring your soul into succeeding. Your dreams after all are what make life worth living to the fullest.

And living life to its fullest is the inspiration behind Bronx artists Sapuis’ newest album ‘Before I Die.’ An up and coming artist with a massive and diverse catalog, this album is a testament to his tenacious pursuit of his dreams. Putting down in an album a collection of songs that immortalize him in musical form.

“‘Before I Die’ is an album I made so that I am able to leave a body of work behind for generations to come.” This powerful statement speaks to the connection Sapuis has with the art he creates. His work is prolific by any measure of industry standards as he releases a new song to the public each week.

This schedule is only possible due to his desire to “do something different with each song I release.” He blends genres seamlessly giving him constant inspiration and keeping the process interesting for both himself and his listeners. Each song a piece of the artists’ essence put down in a track to preserve for eternity.

Sapuis is no stranger to sacrifice. He has been hunting the musical dream for almost a full decade now. During that time he has taught himself how to “read, write, produce, mix master, distribute, promote and publish my own music. I also book my own shows and find my own marketing and PR for my brand.” His pursuit is tireless, each step leads him to a greater appreciation for what he is creating.

Because it is not just music he is making, but a legacy. One that he felt he needed to “put down in an album before the possibility of dying could happen.” While this might be a morose thought for most, for Sapuis it is the culmination of years of hard work. “Now that this album is out I am technically immortal, which frees me up to have fun on the next one.”

With ‘Before I Die,’ Sapuis marked the beginning of a new campaign, “structuring album names and their semblance to where I am in my life and career.” Now, the Bronx native feels unburdened, with his album released he has an eternal legacy one that will play through headphones for years to come.

His album reflects his life. A weaving of genres and worlds that could only happen in New York. He looks to those who have shared experiences for guidance, “others who were raised in the ghetto and were able to break through.” These people serve as motivation for Sapuis as he feverishly hunts his dreams.

Choosing to invest in himself and his dream the musician has leveraged his own success against his life. “I put everything into it, with the only option being success.”

‘Before I Die,’ is more than just a success though, it is an homage to a life of hard work. While Sapuis has a large and diverse catalog, he feels that each of those singles stands on its own. “It would be impossible (like not impossible but ya know) to create an album with over 100 songs, so I created one with 15. Within the album is everything I have worked on up to this point all put together.”

While for some dreams are fleeting, for Sapuis they are a matter of life and death. Each one meant to be hunted down feverishly, not merely chased. With his album ‘Before I Die,’ the Bronx native has put together a collection of songs which immortalize him. He is far from new on the music scene despite this being his first album. Check out his instagram (@sapuis1) to check out his massive and varied catalog.

‘Before I Die’ is the reward of years of investment. In it Sapuis cements his legacy for the future generations. But this doesn’t mean his work is done. With more to offer the world, we eagerly await his next album, “which will be celebrating the fact that Sapuis ‘Will Never Die’”.

The Album ‘Before I Die’ is available on all major streaming platforms. Check it out on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube or any other major streaming service.

Photography by: Phi Vu / Stylist: July / Set Design: Katie Bloom / Make Up: Sena Murahashi /

Hair: Coura / Special Guest: RTT Productions / Production by: Ojeras