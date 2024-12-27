With just two weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season, the race to Super Bowl LIX is heating up. Over the past weekend, the Houston Texans suffered another blow with the loss of a key wide receiver for the remainder of the season, the Atlanta Falcons reclaimed control of the NFC South, and the Cincinnati Bengals made it three wins in a row.

But how have these developments shifted the Super Bowl odds? Let’s break down the latest odds and take a closer look at the biggest movers on the betting board thanks to BetMGM.

For the first time this season, the Detroit Lions have emerged as the clear-cut favorites to win the Super Bowl. After sharing the top spot with the Buffalo Bills last week, the Lions pulled ahead thanks to a dominant performance in Chicago. Despite dealing with several key injuries, Detroit’s Jared Goff and Jameson Williams put on a show, lighting up Soldier Field and keeping the Lions in control of the NFC playoff picture.

The Kansas City Chiefs have also seen a significant jump in the odds. Following their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chiefs moved from +600 to +450, making them one of the top contenders. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles saw their odds slip from +450 to +600 after a stunning loss to the Washington Commanders. While the loss is understandable without Jalen Hurts, the performance from rookie QB Jayden Daniels was unexpected. Daniels, the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, torched the Eagles’ top-ranked defense for 258 yards, five touchdowns, and 81 rushing yards—a career-high performance that few saw coming.

Perhaps the most surprising move in the odds came from the Cincinnati Bengals. After their victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals saw their Super Bowl odds leap from +25,000 to +10,000. While they remain a long shot to make the playoffs, this dramatic shift highlights how quickly things can change in the NFL. And with Joe Burrow continuing to rewrite history—he’s the first QB ever to throw for 250+ yards and three touchdowns in seven straight games—Bengals fans are holding onto hope that their team might just make a deep playoff run.

As the regular season winds down, the Super Bowl LIX picture remains as unpredictable as ever. With key matchups and surprising performances still to come, the odds will continue to shift in the lead-up to the big game. Stay tuned as the race to the championship intensifies.