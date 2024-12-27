C’mon Thug. That’s what some fans are thinking after a leaked 2022 jail call between Young Thug and Instagram model Leena Sayed has ignited a firestorm online, especially given the rapper’s relationship with Mariah The Scientist at the time.

In the now notorious call, Thug, speaking to a visibly upset Sayed, advises her to “move on” and find someone new to love. He also casually mentions speaking to up to 10 women weekly “just to pass the time.” In a separate call, he confessed to a friend that he didn’t want to hurt Mariah because he felt she “loves him too much.”

As expected the leaked calls quickly went viral, causing an uproar that has drawn reactions from both Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist. On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Thug took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his girlfriend’s response to the drama. “She so mad, I said merry Christmas and she said thank u [skull emoji],” he posted, giving fans a glimpse into Mariah’s blunt reaction.

While Mariah has yet to directly address the calls, Young Thug issued an apology for the public fallout.

It is the holidays, maybe she’s just focusing on family.

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), he tweeted, “Sorry to my baby for all this bullsht on the internet. Love u baby and f*ck em all we know what’s up with us!”

The YSL honcho also clarified his connection to Sayed, denying any romantic involvement and calling the conversation in the leaked footage a misunderstanding. “Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sht,” Thug explained in a series of candid posts. He denied any romantic intent, saying, “I don’t know why she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain’t giving no fck bout no hes or ni*as.” He also reinforced his bond with Sayed, calling her “the twin” and emphasized, “I got who I want.”

Thug’s comments were followed up by Leena Sayed addressing the situation on her Instagram Story. She clarified that the jail call took place before she met her child’s father, boxer Devin Haney. “That video was before I met my bd,” Sayed wrote, adding, “I would never talk to Thug or any other man.”

However, in the leaked conversation, Sayed can be heard telling Thug, “I only want you, I don’t like anyone else.”

As for Thug and Mariah’s relationship, it remains unclear where they stand. Despite the controversy, the couple was reportedly spotted together on Christmas Day, enjoying a winter getaway in ski gear. Though the situation remains complicated, it seems that for now, they are moving forward together—publicly and privately.