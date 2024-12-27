The NBA delivered a holiday spectacle, recording its most-watched Christmas Day in five years with an average of 5.25 million viewers per game across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Disney+, and ESPN+, per Nielsen Fast Nationals. Viewership soared 84% compared to last year, marking a major milestone for the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ nail-biting 115-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors led the charge, drawing 7.76 million viewers and peaking at 8.32 million at 10:30 p.m. ET. This showdown between LeBron James and Stephen Curry became the most-watched NBA regular season and Christmas Day game in five years, with a staggering 499% increase in viewership compared to last year’s comparable window.

The New York Knicks kicked off the day with a thrilling 117-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs, attracting 4.91 million viewers—the most-watched Christmas opener in 13 years. Every game of the day saw significant viewership gains, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics (up 3%), Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks (up 6%), and Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns (up 161%).

Advertisement

The league also broke records with over 500 million video views on its social platforms and set a new high for NBA League Pass viewership. Season to date, NBA content has amassed 11 billion social and digital views, reinforcing its global dominance.