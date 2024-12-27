On Friday, December 20th, The Million Dollar Giveback: Hip Hop Holiday lit up New York City with an unforgettable celebration of community, music, and holiday cheer. Hosted by Melissa Gabriel and Commissioner Keith Howard, the event was part of the Million Dollar Giveback initiative and brought together over 500 teens for a night filled with joy and inspiration.

In collaboration with the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), Rainbow Shops Apparel Co., and Only One Clothing, the evening featured appearances and performances by a stellar lineup of hip-hop stars and cultural icons, including Joey Badass, LaLa Anthony, Saint Jhn, Scarlip, Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Zeddy Will, Zoe Spencer, and many more.

Event Highlights

Star-Studded Performances : Joey Badass, LaLa Anthony, and Saint Jhn were among the headliners who energized the crowd. Other performances by artists like Scarlip and Sleepy Hallow added to the electric atmosphere.

: Joey Badass, LaLa Anthony, and Saint Jhn were among the headliners who energized the crowd. Other performances by artists like Scarlip and Sleepy Hallow added to the electric atmosphere. Special Recognitions : Joey Badass received a monumental honor as New York State declared a day in his name, celebrating his contributions to the community and hip-hop culture. LaLa Anthony was also recognized for her impactful work with ReForm, showcasing her dedication to making a difference.

: Joey Badass received a monumental honor as New York State declared a day in his name, celebrating his contributions to the community and hip-hop culture. LaLa Anthony was also recognized for her impactful work with ReForm, showcasing her dedication to making a difference. Holiday Surprises : Teens were treated to raffle prizes and goodie bags provided by Rainbow Shops Apparel Co., Only One Clothing, and Paper Planes, ensuring everyone left with a smile.

: Teens were treated to raffle prizes and goodie bags provided by Rainbow Shops Apparel Co., Only One Clothing, and Paper Planes, ensuring everyone left with a smile. Culinary Delights: Guests enjoyed mouthwatering meals sponsored by Brooklyn Chop House and Chick-fil-A, adding a delicious touch to the festivities.

A Historic Celebration

The Million Dollar Giveback: Hip Hop Holiday seamlessly blended music, philanthropy, and community spirit, creating a night to remember for NYC’s youth. The event not only celebrated the holiday season but also underscored the importance of giving back and uplifting future generations.

For those in attendance, the evening was more than a party—it was a testament to the transformative power of generosity, unity, and the enduring influence of hip-hop culture.