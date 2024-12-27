Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Her Security Asks Paparazzi to Give it a Rest for Christmas

December 27, 2024
Shawn Grant

Paparazzi knows no days off. Jennifer Lopez and her security had enough.

While strolling the streets, security approached a paparazzi member and asked them to get one good picture and go. It’s Christmas, after all.

Walking with her children, Lopez also said goodbye and wished a Merry Christmas. You can see it below.

