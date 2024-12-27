Wizkid Celebrates ‘MORAYO’ Release with Star-Studded Dinner in Lagos

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid marked the release of his sixth studio album, MORAYO, with an intimate dinner at Lagos’ Kaly Restaurant. The exclusive event was powered by Instagram and featured music heavyweights like Tems, 2Face, Olamide, and Wande Coal.

The album-themed decor, moody lighting, and sophisticated setting mirrored MORAYO’s exploration of loss, resilience, and celebration. Guests enjoyed a uniquely tailored experience highlighting Wizkid’s artistry and the album’s global impact.

MORAYO achieved over 100 million streams in its first week, dominating charts with 16 of the Top 17 spots on Spotify Nigeria and all Top 16 on Apple Music Nigeria. It debuted at #3 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums Chart and #4 in the U.S., cementing its success.

The celebration underscored Wizkid’s influence on the global music scene and Nigeria’s growing prominence in worldwide entertainment.