Whelp, Diddy is reportedly struggling with his ongoing time in federal lockup, experiencing a “meltdown” at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York after Christmas. Can you blame him? Dude is in what is considered a hell hole. Like Epstein had a whole “suicide” in there. But anyways, the frustration reportedly stems from his inability to secure bail months after his September arrest on sex crime charges.

Now get this, according to sources close to the situation, the disgraced mogul’s emotional breakdown occurred on December 26 when he found himself still behind bars despite assembling a “high-powered legal team” to secure his release.

“He expected to be out on bail by now,” a source told Daily Mail, but after multiple failed attempts to be granted release, the situation reportedly became overwhelming for the rapper.

If you haven’t been keeping score, Diddy’s legal team made three unsuccessful attempts to get him released on bail, with each request being denied by the judge.

What’s more, the primary reasons for the denials included concerns that Diddy could be a flight risk and that his release could allow him to potentially influence or intimidate witnesses. After the third denial, the rapper appealed the decision but voluntarily withdrew the appeal, effectively ensuring that he will remain incarcerated until his trial in May 2025.

Back to the reported “meltdown.” Apparently reports suggest it went down on Christmas followed the disappointment of spending the holiday season in jail. According to sources, Diddy was deeply upset by the reality of his situation. His request for a hospital visit was denied, and the source added, “He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he’s been using while he’s been behind bars.” However, it took several hours of focused breathing and mental recovery for the rapper to regain his composure.

As you can imagine, on top of the emotional toll, sources also reported that Diddy had a “bleak” Christmas in jail, receiving only a basic meal from the MDC commissary. “It’s plastic and almost like a big pillow and over the years it has shrunk,” prison expert Larry Levine said, describing the meager holiday package. “It’s a bunch of crap that probably was purchased because it was out of date.”

Diddy’s appearance during his latest court hearing sparked further rumors of his distress. He appeared “astonishingly thinner,” leading to speculation that he might be skipping meals. Levine offered a theory, suggesting that the rap mogul’s weight loss could be linked to fears for his safety. “He does get a lot of people in trouble. People want to kill him,” Levine said. “What if somebody put something in his food? That’s another reason why he might not be eating.”

Despite the ongoing legal battles and emotional turmoil, Diddy is likely to remain behind bars until his trial next year. His failed bail attempts, combined with the challenges of navigating life behind bars, have certainly taken a toll on the rapper, who now faces an uncertain road ahead.

