Drake, just revealed just how proud he is of the upcoming album with PartyNextDoor, calling it one of the greatest achievements of both artists’ careers.

The proclamation went down during a special “Drizzmas” holiday streaming event with Adin Ross, Drake teased that the album, which was initially expected to drop earlier, is now set to be one of his standout releases.

“Me and Party are honestly really proud of this project,” Drake shared during the event. “It’s one of the ones I’m most proud of in my life. We’ve always wanted to make a full album of our sound—Toronto sound, R&B. This is the best that both of us have to offer.” He also hinted that the official listening event would be taking place in Toronto, further emphasizing the significance of the project to both artists.

Advertisement

Let’s remind ya’ll about Drake and PartyNextDoor. The two Toronto legends have had a longstanding musical relationship under Drake’s OVO Sound label, which has seen the duo collaborate on numerous tracks over the years.

PartyNextDoor’s early successes, such as PartyNextDoor Two (2014) and his self-titled debut, were bolstered by his affiliation with Drake and OVO Sound.

Their synergy on tracks like “Recognize” and “Come and See Me” made it clear that they were a perfect creative match.

PartyNextDoor’s ethereal, atmospheric sound has been complemented by Drake’s smooth rapping, creating a unique vibe that has fans eagerly anticipating their full collaborative effort.

The pair first announced the project in August, promising an album that would drop “when it gets a little chilly.” Drake made the official announcement during a live performance with PartyNextDoor at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, telling the crowd, “So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.”

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details. PartyNextDoor confirmed in November that the album was nearing completion after his fall tour wrapped up. “Guys, I have one more show on this tour, then the album is getting finished. That’s all I gotta say,” the “Her Way” singer stated at the time. He also shared that the album would contain at least 15 tracks.

Get this, with both artists known for their emotionally-driven, atmospheric R&B sound, this upcoming collaboration is set to be a major highlight of 2024 for fans of both Drake and PartyNextDoor.

But as anticipation builds, and Drake’s confidence in the project being “the best” they’ve done together, the 6 God is fueling much needed excitement for its eventual release.