What is going on with the National Basketball Association these days? How do you terminate a coach who turns a franchise around when they hit a rough patch?

In a move that has left the NBA community stunned, the Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown on Friday, despite his success reshaping the Kings away from a losing culture.

Brown’s ousting has raised eyebrows across the league, with many questioning the decision, especially after he led the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 16 years and won NBA Coach of the Year honors in 2023.

Get this, Sacramento General Manager Monte McNair called the decision to part ways with Brown a “difficult one,” citing the Kings’ 13-18 record this season and a current five-game losing streak as the driving factors. However, the timing and reasoning behind the firing have left many perplexed, especially given Brown’s track record and the team’s substantial improvement under his leadership.

Mike Brown’s impact on the Sacramento Kings was nothing short of transformative. In just over two seasons, he compiled a 107-88 record, including a remarkable 48-win season in 2022-23. Under his guidance, the Kings ended a 16-year playoff drought, and Brown was honored as NBA Coach of the Year, making history as the first coach ever to win the award unanimously.

Despite his undeniable success, the Kings’ recent struggles, including a tough loss to the Detroit Pistons, where they squandered a 10-point lead in the final minutes, were enough for the franchise to make a change. However, the decision to fire a coach of Brown’s caliber after such an achievement has drawn widespread criticism from around the NBA.

Listen, the NBA is a league of runs and swings. Sh*t happens but to jettison your coach who turned that team around and JUST won Coach of the Year is WILD.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who previously coached the Kings before his championship-winning tenure in Denver, was “shocked and surprised” by the move. Malone, who had his own experience with the Kings organization, reflected on the difficulty of the job.

“Ultimately, as an NBA head coach, you’re going to take the blame,” Malone explained. “When they win, it’s going to go to [Kings players] Domantas Sabonis and [De’Aaron] Fox, and when you lose, it’s going to go to Mike Brown. That’s the way it works.”

Facts.

Malone went on to emphasize his personal connection to the situation, noting that he was fired by the same individuals responsible for Brown’s dismissal. “I got fired by the same person,” Malone revealed, referring to Sacramento’s ownership and management. He added that Brown received the news of his firing over the phone while traveling to Los Angeles for the Kings’ upcoming game against the Lakers, which only added to the sense of disrespect.

“No class, no balls. That’s what I’ll say about that,” Malone said bluntly.

The shockwaves of Brown’s firing reverberated through the NBA. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, a respected veteran of the league, was equally stunned by the move. “Mike Brown is one of the standard-bearers for integrity in our profession,” Carlisle said. “And I’m just absolutely shocked.”

Like, no coach is safe.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who had worked closely with Brown during his time as an assistant with the Warriors, also expressed his disbelief. “It’s so shocking, especially when you think about where that franchise was before Mike got there and where they’ve been the last couple of years,” Kerr said. “The job he and his staff have done was tremendous.”

Kerr, who has been with an organization that values continuity, underscored the importance of sticking with a coach through tough times. “We all go through tough spells. And I just know I feel very fortunate to work in an organization that really values continuity and that allows our team and our staff to get through the rough patches.”

Kerr gets it.

For many, the decision to fire Brown seems inexplicable, given his recent accolades and the progress he had made with the Kings. While the team’s recent struggles are undeniable, the franchise had been in a perpetual state of mediocrity for over a decade, and Brown was a catalyst for change.

The Kings were not just making the playoffs under Brown; they were competitive and relevant again. Players like De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis had developed into All-Star caliber talents under his leadership. Given the context of the franchise’s long history of underachievement, many are left questioning why ownership would act so swiftly after such a successful period.

For now, interim head coach Doug Christie takes over the reins, but the uncertainty surrounding Sacramento’s front office and leadership raises the question of whether this is a case of a franchise panicking in the face of adversity or if the Kings are missing a larger vision for sustained success.

Mike Brown’s firing marks an unfortunate chapter in his storied career, but his impact on the Kings and the NBA as a whole cannot be overstated. His work with Sacramento, turning around a perennial loser into a playoff contender, is an achievement that will be remembered in the history of the league. The shock and disbelief from his colleagues is a testament to the respect Brown earned over his career and the appreciation of his leadership in Sacramento.

As the Kings navigate this unexpected turn of events, the NBA community watches closely, hoping the next chapter of this franchise will continue to build on the foundation Brown laid. Regardless of where his career goes from here, Brown’s legacy of resilience, transformation, and dedication to the game will endure.

Whelp, good luck Coach Christie. Interim or not. You’ll need it up in Sac.