Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday, leaves behind a monumental legacy of service and humanitarian efforts. His death was confirmed at 4 PM by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

James Earl Carter Jr., born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, was not only the 39th president of the United States but also the longest-living president in history. Known for his humility, dedication to peace, and efforts in global diplomacy, Carter’s impact spanned far beyond his time in office. He was also the longest-married president in U.S. history, sharing 77 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Rosalynn.

Carter’s academic journey began at Georgia Southwestern College and the Georgia Institute of Technology before he graduated with a B.S. degree from the United States Naval Academy in 1946. His naval service included time as a submariner in both the Atlantic and Pacific fleets, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant and helped oversee the pre-commissioning crew of the Seawolf, the U.S. Navy’s second nuclear submarine.

His political journey began when he announced his candidacy for the presidency in December 1974. He won the Democratic nomination in 1976 and went on to win the presidency, serving from January 20, 1977, to January 20, 1981. Notable accomplishments during his presidency included brokering the Camp David Accords in 1978, which brought peace between Egypt and Israel, as well as significant environmental and educational reforms. He also worked to improve U.S.-China relations and led major energy deregulation efforts.

In his later years, Carter continued to advocate for peace, human rights, and social justice. Remarkably, he remained politically engaged even as he approached his centennial. In the final years of his life, he publicly supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Carter made headlines by revealing that he had voted for Harris, highlighting his continued commitment to progress and inclusion in American politics.

On reaching the milestone of his 100th birthday on October 1, 2024, Carter’s influence and legacy were widely celebrated. “He lived a life dedicated to helping others, and his passion for peace and service never waned,” said a former White House official. “His legacy will live on, inspiring future generations.”

Carter’s passing marks the end of an era, but his contributions to the world—both as a president and as a lifelong advocate for peace and equality—will endure forever.