Blac Chyna is envisioning a bright future for her daughter Dream Kardashian, and she believes the 8-year-old is already showing signs of following in her parents’ entrepreneurial footsteps. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star and influencer shared her pride in Dream’s ambition and revealed her budding aspirations.

“I feel like Dream is going to be a businesswoman and a leader,” Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, said. “She has all the elements.” According to Chyna, Dream is learning valuable lessons by observing her mom’s work ethic and values. “I’m instilling what she needs now organically by watching me,” Chyna explained. “That’s the best way to learn. Just to be confident and understand family values and how to treat people, all of this. And how important school is. We were just talking about that.”

Dream, who Blac Chyna shares with her ex Rob Kardashian, isn’t just dreaming big—she’s already got her eyes set on higher education. Chyna revealed a heartwarming conversation with her daughter, saying, “We were driving, and she goes, ‘I’m gonna go to UCLA,’ all this cute stuff. I’m like, ‘That’s hard, Dream.'”

Blac Chyna is confident in her daughter’s potential, describing her as someone with a natural ability to succeed. “She’s going to go very, very, very far,” Chyna added. “Just how she moves, she has a lot of common sense.”

In addition to Dream, Chyna is also mom to her 11-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with rapper Tyga. As she balances her roles as a mother and an entrepreneur, it’s clear that Chyna is committed to providing her children with the tools and values they need to thrive. With her mother’s guidance and support, Dream Kardashian seems well on her way to making her own mark in the world.