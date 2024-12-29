Snoop Dogg sponsored a college football Bowl game! No, seriously and it was lit. Miami (OH) capped off a decisive performance, defeating Colorado State 43-17 on Saturday in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium presented by Gin & Juice.

Get this, a record-breaking crowd of 40,076 fans filled the stands, not only to witness the exciting action on the field but also to see entertainment mogul Snoop Dogg, who made his mark as the bowl’s star host. He kicked things off by executing the coin toss, joined the TV broadcast on the CW, and even conducted both teams’ marching bands during a memorable halftime show. At the end of the game, Snoop presented the Arizona Bowl trophy to Miami University and Head Coach Chuck Martin from a ’64 Chevy Impala low rider.

About the game. While the first half of the game featured a slow start with just four field goals, the second half exploded with energy, as Miami scored five touchdowns. Senior running back Kevin Davis was the standout star, rushing for a career-high 148 yards and two touchdowns, including the longest rushing touchdown in Arizona Bowl history. His performance earned him the coveted title of Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl MVP.

Miami’s defense was a dominant force throughout the game, forcing four turnovers, including two fumbles and two interceptions, and consistently frustrating a previously high-powered Colorado State offense. Head Coach Chuck Martin lauded his team’s defensive effort.

“Defense was really the big story,” Martin said. “They controlled the game from start to finish, and Colorado State can really run the ball.”

Here’s what’s interesting about this year’s Arizona Bowl. It operates as a 501(c)(3) charity event, is unique not only in its charitable approach but also in its ability to attract top-tier celebrity sponsorships. Following in the footsteps of other stars like Jimmy Kimmel and Rob Gronkowski with their bowl games, Snoop Dogg added his own special flavor to the event.

The Long Beach, California rapper and mogul emphasized his vision for the bowl in a video posted on social media, encouraging fans to focus on what matters most in college football. “College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal and super conferences,” Snoop said. “So it’s time that we get back to the roots of college football — when it was focused on the colleges, the players and the competition, the community, the fan experience and the pageantry.”

One of the most innovative aspects of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl was its approach to NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness). While players cannot be paid just for participating, both teams took part in football clinics the day before the game and were compensated for their involvement. Unlike other bowl games that may provide NIL opportunities to select players, this bowl was believed to be the first to offer NIL opportunities to every player on both teams.

“I love the fact that the Arizona Bowl is unique and tries new things, and obviously having Snoop here is unique,” said Colorado State coach Jay Norvell. “The NIL component, it’s the future. It’s what football has become now. We think it’s fantastic for our kids and then the interaction with the kids is the hidden gem of the whole thing.”

This innovative approach to NIL follows a similar effort seen in The Players Era Festival basketball tournament in Las Vegas, which distributed $9 million in NIL money to participating players. The Arizona Bowl’s continued commitment to these new initiatives promises to make it a model for future college football events.