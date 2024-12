For those baseball fanatics who are looking for a listing of MLB’s current free agents, below is a list of the Class of 2024-25 free agents, position by position, group to their respective position. Each player’s WAR(Wins Above Replacement) totals are courtesy of Fangraphs’ 2023-24 rankings. Also, each player’s age is included in parentheses next to their names.

CATCHERS

Kyle Higashioka (35 years old, 2.9 WAR) — signed 2-year deal with TEX (Dec. 2)

Travis d’Arnaud (36, 2.5) — signed 2-year deal with LAA (Nov. 12)

Danny Jansen (30, 2.5) — signed 1-year deal with TB (Dec. 12)

Carson Kelly (30, 1.9) — signed 2-year deal with CHC (Dec. 13)

Yasmani Grandal (36, 1.4)

Austin Hedges (32, 1.4) — signed 1-year deal with CLE (Nov. 6)

Elias Díaz (34, 0.5)

Jacob Stallings (35, 0.5) — signed 1-year deal with COL (Nov. 20)

James McCann (35, 0.5)

Gary Sánchez (32, 0.3) — signed 1-year deal with BAL (Dec. 10)

Yan Gomes (37, -0.1)

Tucker Barnhart (34, -0.2) — signed MiLB deal with TEX (Dec. 19)

Luke Maile (34, -0.2)

Jared Young (29, -0.2) — signed 1-year deal with NYM (Dec. 16)

Curt Casali (36, -0.7)

Omar Narváez (33, -0.9)

Martín Maldonado (38, -2.3)

Max Stassi (34, N/A)

Chris Williams (28, N/A) — signed MiLB deal with NYM (Dec. 20)

Advertisement

FIRST BASEMEN

Christian Walker (34 years old, 6.8 WAR) — signed 3-year deal with HOU (Dec. 23)

Pete Alonso (30, 5.0) — declined qualifying offer

Carlos Santana (39, 4.5) — signed 1-year deal with CLE (Dec. 23)

Paul Goldschmidt (37, 4.4) — reported 1-year deal with NYY

Justin Turner (40, 2.2)

Donovan Solano (37, 2.0)

Connor Joe (32, 2.0)

Joey Gallo (31, 0.6)

Anthony Rizzo (35, 0.5)

Patrick Wisdom (33, 0.5) — signed with KBO team

Ty France (30, 0.3)

Josh Bell (32, 0.2) — reported 1-year deal with WSH

Yuli Gurriel (41, -0.5)

Ji Man Choi (34, -0.5)

Rowdy Tellez (30, -1.2)

Gavin Sheets (29, -2.4)

SECOND BASEMEN

Gleyber Torres (28 years old, 5.3 WAR) — signed 1-year deal with DET (Dec. 27)

Thairo Estrada (29, 3.9) — reported 1-year deal with COL

Kyle Farmer (34, 2.0) — signed 1-year deal with COL (Nov. 23)

Nicky Lopez (30, 2.0)

Whit Merrifield (36, 1.7)

Jorge Polanco (31, 1.6)

Brendan Rodgers (28, 1.0)

Brandon Drury (32, 0.6)

Adam Frazier (33, -0.1)

Tony Kemp (33, -0.2)

Joey Wendle (35, -1.0)

Hyeseong Kim (26, N/A)

SHORTSTOPS

Willy Adames (29 years old, 8.0 WAR) — signed 7-year deal with SF (Dec. 10)

Ha-Seong Kim (29, 6.9)

Jose Iglesias (35, 2.6)

Paul DeJong (31, 2.2)

Kevin Newman (31, 1.4) — signed 1-year deal with LAA (Nov. 14)

Amed Rosario (29, 0.7)

Nick Ahmed (35, 0.5)

Brandon Crawford (38, 0.5) — retired

Mason McCoy (30, 0.2)

Aledmys Díaz (34, -0.9)

Tim Anderson (32, -1.6)

THIRD BASEMEN

Alex Bregman (31 years old, 8.6 WAR) — declined qualifying offer

Josh Rojas (31, 2.9)

Jon Berti (35, 2.4)

J.D. Davis (32, 1.7)

Yoán Moncada (30, 1.4)

Gio Urshela (33, 1.2) — signed 1-year deal with ATH (Dec. 22)

Nick Madrigal (28, 0.5)

Brian Anderson (32, 0.2)

Jace Peterson (35, 0.0)

Eric Wagaman (27, 0.0) — signed 1-year deal with MIA (Dec. 20)

Luis Urías (28, -0.2)

LEFT FIELDERS

Tyler O’Neill (30 years old, 3.1 WAR) — signed 3-year deal with BAL (Dec. 10)

Jurickson Profar (32, 2.7)

Mark Canha (36, 2.7)

Austin Hays (29, 2.7)

Michael Conforto (32, 2.0) — signed 1-year deal with LAD (Dec. 10)

Alex Verdugo (29, 2.0)

Tommy Pham (37, 1.8)

Travis Jankowski (34, 0.8)

Austin Slater (32, 0.5) — signed 1-year deal with CWS (Nov. 20)

Jesse Winker (31, 0.5)

Adam Duvall (36, 0.4)

David Peralta (37, 0.2)

Sam Haggerty (31, 0.1)

Ben Gamel (33, -0.1)

Nick Martini (35, -0.1)

Robbie Grossman (35, -0.2)

Eddie Rosario (33, -0.8)

Dylan Carlson (26, -1.0)

Bryan De La Cruz (28, -1.5) — signed one-year deal with ATL (Dec. 15)

CENTER FIELDERS

Harrison Bader (31, 2.4)

Michael A. Taylor (34, 2.4)

Garrett Hampson (30, 1.1)

Kevin Pillar (36, 0.8)

Aaron Hicks (35, 0.4)

Manuel Margot (30, 0.3)

Kiké Hernández (33, -0.4)

Bryce Teodosio (26, -0.3) — signed MiLB deal with LAA (Nov. 27)

RIGHT FIELDERS

Juan Soto (26 years old, 14.2 WAR) — signed 15-year deal with NYM (Dec. 11)

Anthony Santander (30, 5.9) — declined qualifying offer

Teoscar Hernández (32, 5.4) — reported 3-year deal with LAD

Max Kepler (32, 3.8) — signed 1-year deal with PHI (Dec. 20)

Jason Heyward (35, 3.1)

Mike Tauchman (34, 2.8) — signed 1-year deal with CWS (Dec. 11)

Randal Grichuk (33, 2.1)

Ramón Laureano (30, 1.9)

Bryce Johnson (29, -0.2)

Jordyn Adams (25, -0.7) — signed MiLB deal with BAL (Dec. 23)

DESIGNATED HITTERS

Joc Pederson (33, 3.7) — reported 2-year deal with TEX

J.D. Martinez (37, 3.0)

Andrew McCutchen (38, 1.8) — signed 1-year deal with PIT (Dec. 23)

Daniel Vogelbach (32, -0.1)

Eloy Jiménez (28, -0.4) — reported MiLB deal with TB

Matt Carpenter (39, -0.6)

STARTING PITCHERS

Corbin Burnes (30 years old, 7.2 WAR) — reported 6-year deal with AZ

Blake Snell (32, 7.2) — signed 5-year deal with LAD (Nov. 30)

Yusei Kikuchi (34, 6.0) — signed 3-year deal with LAA (Nov. 27)

Max Fried (31, 5.2) — signed 8-year deal with NYY (Dec. 17)

Nathan Eovaldi (35, 5.1) — signed 3-year deal with TEX (Dec. 12)

Jack Flaherty (29, 5.0)

Nick Martinez (34, 4.9) — accepted qualifying offer from CIN (Nov. 18)

Kyle Gibson (37, 4.0)

Justin Verlander (42, 4.0)

Nick Pivetta (32, 3.9) — declined qualifying offer

Sean Manaea (33, 3.9) — signed 3-year deal with NYM (Dec. 27)

Charlie Morton (41, 3.8)

Patrick Sandoval (28, 3.5) — signed 2-year deal with BOS (Dec. 23)

Andrew Heaney (34, 3.5)

Kyle Hendricks (35, 3.0) — signed 1-year deal with LAA (Nov. 7)

Clayton Kershaw (37, 3.0)

Shane Bieber (30, 2.8) — signed 1-year deal with CLE (Dec. 11)

Max Scherzer (40, 2.8)

Patrick Corbin (35, 2.6)

José Quintana (36, 2.6)

Michael Lorenzen (33, 2.4)

Mike Clevinger (34, 2.1)

Alex Cobb (37, 2.1) — signed 1-year deal with DET (Dec. 10)

Griffin Canning (29, 2.0) — signed 1-year deal with NYM (Dec. 19)

Lance Lynn (38, 1.8)

Trevor Williams (33, 1.8)

Matthew Boyd (34, 1.7) — signed 2-year deal with CHC (Dec. 7)

Colin Rea (34, 1.6)

Luis Severino (31, 1.6) — signed 2-year deal with ATH (Dec. 6)

Adrian Houser (32, 1.6) — signed MiLB deal with TEX (Dec. 3)

Frankie Montas (32, 1.4) — signed 2-year deal with NYM (Dec. 4)

Cal Quantrill (29, 1.2)

Anthony DeSclafani (35, 1.0)

Wade Miley (38, 1.0)

Martín Pérez (34, 0.9)

Ross Stripling (35, 0.9)

Zach Davies (32, 0.8)

Domingo Germán (32, 0.8)

Marco Gonzales (33, 0.8)

Chris Flexen (30, 0.8)

John Means (32, 0.6)

Spencer Turnbull (32, 0.6)

Jordan Lyles (34, 0.3)

Julio Teheran (34, 0.2)

José Urquidy (30, 0.2)

Alex Wood (34, 0.1)

Dallas Keuchel (37, 0.1)

Bryse Wilson (27, 0.1) — signed 1-year deal with CWS (Dec. 18)

Michael Soroka (27, 0.0) — signed 1-year deal with WSH (Dec. 19)

Huascar Ynoa (27, 0.0) — signed MiLB deal with MIN (Dec. 9)

Luis Patiño (25, 0.0)

Adam Kloffenstein (24, 0.0)

Carlos Carrasco (38, -0.2)

Walker Buehler (30, -0.2) — signed 1-year deal with BOS (Dec. 28)

Chase Anderson (37, -0.3)

Yonny Chirinos (31, -0.5) — signed with KBO team

Brad Keller (29, -0.5) — signed with NPB team

José Ureña (33, -0.5)

Roki Sasaki (23, N/A) — posted by NPB team

Tomoyuki Sugano (35, N/A) — signed 1-year deal with BAL (Dec. 16)

RELIEF PITCHERS

Tanner Scott (30 years old, 4.5 WAR)

Jeff Hoffman (32, 3.6)

David Robertson (40, 3.1)

Aroldis Chapman (37, 2.9) — signed 1-year deal with BOS (Dec. 10)

Clay Holmes (32, 2.8) — signed 3-year deal with NYM (Dec. 9)

Kenley Jansen (37, 2.5)

Chris Martin (39, 2.4)

Carlos Estévez (32, 2.1)

Shawn Armstrong (34, 2.0) — signed 1-year deal with TEX (Dec. 23)

Hoby Milner (34, 1.9) — signed 1-year deal with TEX (Dec. 20)

Danny Coulombe (35, 1.9)

Dylan Floro (34, 1.8)

Kirby Yates (38, 1.8)

José Leclerc (31, 1.7)

Jakob Junis (32, 1.6)

Caleb Ferguson (28, 1.6)

Yimi García (34, 1.4) — signed 2-year deal with TOR (Dec. 13)

A.J. Minter (31, 1.4)

Craig Kimbrel (37, 1.3)

Buck Farmer (34, 1.2)

Paul Sewald (35, 1.2)

Tim Mayza (33, 1.2)

Scott Barlow (32, 1.1)

Jalen Beeks (31, 1.1)

Trevor Gott (32, 1.0)

Brooks Raley (37, 1.0)

Blake Treinen (37, 1.0) — signed 2-year deal with LAD (Dec. 10)

Jordan Romano (32, 0.9) — signed 1-year deal with PHI (Dec. 9)

Héctor Neris (36, 0.9)

Andrew Chafin (35, 0.9)

Joe Ross (32, 0.9) — signed 1-year deal with PHI (Dec. 23)

Ian Gibaut (31, 0.9)

Colin Poche (31, 0.8)

Scott Alexander (35, 0.8)

Joe Kelly (37, 0.8)

Ryan Yarbrough (33, 0.8)

Jacob Webb (31, 0.7) — signed 1-year deal with TEX (Dec. 11)

Dillon Tate (31, 0.7)

Adbert Alzolay (30, 0.7)

Hunter Stratton (28, 0.7) — signed MiLB deal with PIT (Dec. 2)

Will Smith (35, 0.7)

Phil Maton (32, 0.7)

Ryan Borucki (31, 0.6)

Drew Smyly (36, 0.6)

John Brebbia (35, 0.5)

Jesse Chavez (41, 0.5)

Andrew Kittredge (35, 0.5)

Lucas Sims (31, 0.5)

Carl Edwards Jr. (33, 0.4)

Luis García (38, 0.4)

Tommy Kahnle (34, 0.4)

Trevor Richards (32, 0.4)

Drew Smith (31, 0.4)

Kyle Finnegan (33, 0.3)

Caleb Thielbar (38, 0.3)

Matt Barnes (34, 0.3)

Shelby Miller (34, 0.3)

Adam Ottavino (39, 0.3)

T.J. McFarland (36, 0.3) — signed 1-year deal with ATH (Nov. 7)

Hunter Strickland (36, 0.3)

Shintaro Fujinami (31, 0.2)

Luke Jackson (31, 0.2)

Jonathan Loáisiga (30, 0.2) — signed 1-year deal with NYY (Dec. 21)

JT Chargois (34, 0.2)

Bryan Shaw (37, 0.2) — reported MiLB deal with CIN

Brendan White (26, 0.2) — signed MiLB deal with DET (Dec. 13)

Ray Kerr (30, 0.2) — signed MiLB deal with ATL (Nov. 26)

Justin Wilson (37, 0.2) — signed 1-year deal with BOS (Nov. 14)

Jacob Barnes (35, 0.1)

Tim Hill (35, 0.1)

Keynan Middleton (31, 0.1)

Connor Gillispie (27, 0.1) — signed 1-year deal with ATL (Nov. 29)

Ryne Stanek (33, 0.1)

Naoyuki Uwasawa (31, 0.1)

Alex Young (31, 0.1)

Richard Lovelady (29, 0.1)

David Buchanan (36, 0.0)

Josh Walker (30, 0.0) — signed 1-year deal with TOR (Dec. 20)

Trey Wingenter (31, 0.0)

Ricky Vanasco (26, 0.0) — signed MiLB deal with DET (Nov. 26)

Ethan Small (28, 0.0) — signed MiLB deal with SF (Nov. 26)

Miguel Castro (30, 0.0)

Dylan Covey (33, 0.0) — signed 1-year deal with NYM (Oct. 31)

Kendall Graveman (34, -0.1)

Grant Hartwig (27, -0.1) — signed MiLB deal with NYM (Dec. 5)

Matt Moore (36, -0.1)

Joely Rodríguez (33, -0.1)

Matt Andriese (35, -0.1)

Brooks Kriske (31, -0.1) — signed MiLB deal with CHC (Dec. 5)

Zach Logue (29, -0.1)

Giovanny Gallegos (33, -0.2) — signed MiLB deal with LAD (Nov. 22)

Amir Garrett (33, -0.2)

Jay Jackson (37, -0.2)

Enyel De Los Santos (29, -0.2) — signed MiLB deal with ATL (Dec. 15)

James Karinchak (29, -0.2)

Logan Gillaspie (28, -0.2) — signed MiLB deal with SD (Dec. 12)

Tyler Matzek (34, -0.2)

Tanner Rainey (32, -0.2) — signed MiLB deal with PIT (Dec. 6)

Kai-Wei Tang (26, -0.2) — signed MiLB deal with SF (Nov. 29)

Matt Bowman (34, -0.3) — signed MiLB deal with BAL (Dec. 23)

José Cisnero (36, -0.3)

Austin Voth (33, -0.3)

Brent Honeywell (30, -0.3)

Chad Kuhl (32, -0.3)

Génesis Cabrera (28, -0.4) — signed MiLB deal with NYM (Nov. 27)

Jake Diekman (38, -0.4)

Isaiah Campbell (27, -0.4) — signed MiLB deal with BOS (Dec. 20)

Daniel Bard (40, -0.5)

Brandon Hughes (29, -0.5)

Tyler Alexander (30, -0.5)

Dany Jiménez (31, -0.6)

Scott McGough (35, -0.7)

Adam Cimber (34, -0.7)

Jorge López (32, -0.7)

Erasmo Ramírez (35, -0.8)

Dominic Leone (34, -1.2)

Lou Trivino (33, N/A)