The Source’s Top 5 Rappers of 2024

Reflecting on 2024, five artists stood above the rest, reshaping the landscape of hip-hop with their creativity, chart-topping hits, and cultural impact. Here’s The Source’s top rappers of 2024 and what they accomplished.

1. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar cemented his legacy in 2024 with the surprise release of his sixth studio album, GNX, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and dominated the charts like no other. Seven of the album’s tracks, including “Squabble Up” and “TV Off” featuring Lefty GunPlay, secured spots in the Hot 100’s top ten, an unprecedented feat. Notably, “Not Like Us,” fueled by a lyrical battle with Drake, became the most-streamed global song of the year, marking Lamar’s first-ever No. 1 on the annual streaming chart.

GNX was not only a commercial triumph but also critically acclaimed, leading to Kendrick’s nominations for multiple 2025 Grammy Awards. As if that weren’t enough, Lamar was confirmed as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, a nod to his undeniable star power. The rapper also announced the Grand National Tour with SZA, set for 2025, promising fans another unforgettable chapter in his illustrious career.

Advertisement

2. Future

Future made history this year by dropping We Don’t Trust You, We Still Don’t Trust You, and MIXTAPE PLUTO, three chart-topping albums in just six months. This incredible run made Future the first hip-hop artist since The Beatles in the mid-1960s to achieve such a feat. Each project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with MIXTAPE PLUTO securing additional milestones by landing all 17 tracks on the Hot 100.

Both We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You featured anthems that resonated deeply with fans, showcasing Future’s signature blend of introspection and hedonism. These albums further solidified his reputation as one of rap’s most consistent hitmakers. Beyond the charts, Future continued to push boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the genre with his record-breaking achievements.

3. GloRilla

GloRilla had a breakout year that placed her firmly among hip-hop’s elite. Her debut album, Glorious, featuring collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and T-Pain, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, marking her first top-10 entry. The project included viral hits like “I LUV HER” featuring T-Pain and “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” featuring Sexyy Red, both of which exploded on TikTok and inspired countless trends.

As Billboard’s Top Female Rapper of 2024, GloRilla demonstrated her ability to blend Memphis grit with mainstream appeal, captivating audiences with her authenticity and electrifying stage presence. Her rise was further amplified by high-profile collaborations and her knack for creating music that resonated across generations.

4. Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator continued his streak of artistic excellence with the release of CHROMAKOPIA, an album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 299,500 equivalent album units in its first four days. The project showcased Tyler’s unique ability to craft experimental yet accessible music, with standout tracks like “ST. CHROMA” and “THOUGHT I WAS DEAD” earning spots on the US Top Songs chart.

What made Tyler’s achievement even more impressive was the album’s rapid rollout—he announced and released CHROMAKOPIA within two weeks, receiving widespread critical acclaim. The album’s success, coupled with the viral resurgence of his 2017 hit “See You Again” on social media, demonstrated Tyler’s enduring influence and versatility as an artist.

5. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion reminded everyone why she’s a powerhouse in 2024. Her deluxe album, MEGAN: ACT II, introduced fans to new collaborations with artists like TWICE and RM of BTS, alongside her first rock track with Spiritbox. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, becoming the year’s highest-charting rap album by a woman.

Megan also made waves with her philanthropy, receiving the genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy at the Golden Heart Awards, and her “Hot Girl History” moment as the host of the 2024 MTV VMAs. On the viral side, her collaboration with Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba on “Mamushi” dominated social media, while her new documentary offered fans a glimpse into her journey through fame and personal challenges.