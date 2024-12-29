Here we go with yet another fight brewing in the world of high profile songwriting. Pleasure P is speaking out about his involvement in the massive 2008 hit “Lollipop” by Lil Wayne, claiming he’s owed $28 million for co-writing the track, which became one of Weezy’s biggest songs.

“Lollipop,” a standout from Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III, dominated the charts, spending nearly five non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Featuring vocals written by the late Static Major (Stephen Garrett), the song is widely regarded as one of Lil Wayne’s defining tracks. However, according to Pleasure P, who says he co-wrote the song alongside Static Major, he hasn’t been properly credited or compensated for his contribution.

Get this, it all went down in an emotional Instagram video, Pleasure P expressed his frustration, with “Lollipop” playing in the background. “Wayne and Mack Maine, I need my f*king plaque for this song, bro,” he said. “Jim Johnson, y’all can do something about this sht.” He continued, “Nobody cares about me anymore. Rex got my publishing, and he got his name on this record, bro. And I can’t get my just due?”

On the post, Pleasure P revealed that he wrote “Lollipop” with Static Major before his debut album was released. “Before my first album came out, I wrote this song with Static,” he said. “I ain’t kill nobody, I ain’t crash out. I just hope the right people will hear this sht. Understand, man, I don’t want no violence. My son just got outta jail, like I ain’t got time for that sht no more. I’m 40 now; just give me what I deserve, bro. I don’t got time no more.” He also reflected on Lil Wayne’s efforts to squash past beefs within the Hot Boyz, but emphasized his role in the song’s success: “But I’m a part of his biggest record. [It] did 1.3 million the first week, and I haven’t been able to celebrate that. I just want my money. It’s 28 million I ain’t get.”

“Lollipop” became an iconic track, marking Lil Wayne’s ascent to mainstream stardom. Released after Static Major’s tragic passing in 2008 at the age of 33 due to medical complications, the song was dedicated to his memory. Static’s vocals on the track were posthumously honored, but like Pleasure P, he too did not benefit from the song’s monumental success.

As Pleasure P fights for what he believes he’s owed, fans and industry insiders are paying closer attention to the ongoing conversation about credit and compensation in the music industry. For now, the 28 million dollars remains a claim that Pleasure P hopes to see fulfilled.

What do ya’ll think? Does Pleasure P have a point? Hear him speak his truth below and let us know.