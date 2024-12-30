Claressa Shields has been in the news a lot lately and not just for her skills in boxing. After a back and forth feud with Remy Ma over rapper Papoose, the boxing champ is going off on her haters on Twitter.Widely regarded as one of the “Greatest Women Of All Time” in boxing, isn’t just making waves in the ring—she’s also stepping into the spotlight in the entertainment world.

The 29-year-old champion recently took to social media to voice her frustration over the lack of public support for her newly released biopic, The Fire Inside. In a candid Twitter post, Shields expressed disappointment that only two female champions from the boxing community had acknowledged the film. “So let’s talk about it! A whole biopic about my life & my journey in boxing but only 2 female champions have said anything about it! But y’all love to call me a hater! FOh! These girls been hating on me! That’s why I shine so bright AND Still! GOD GONNA ALWAYS DO HIS BIG ONE FOR ME!,” she wrote.

The Fire Inside, which premiered on Christmas Day, tells the inspiring story of Shields’ rise from modest beginnings to becoming one of the most dominant female fighters in history. Starring actress Ryan Destiny, the biopic has been met with praise, earning an impressive 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While the silence from many of her peers stings, Shields has received support from other prominent figures. Boxer Regis Prograis congratulated her, and basketball legend Dawn Staley publicly praised the film, calling it a “must-see.”

Despite the lack of widespread support within her own industry, Shields remains undeterred, continuing to shine both inside and outside the ring. The Fire Inside stands as a testament to her perseverance, talent, and unshakable belief that she is destined for greatness—regardless of the doubters.

Thoughts?

Will you be watchng?