Basketball fans and sneakerheads alike have something to celebrate this holiday season. On December 27, Curry Brand officially released the Fox 1, the debut signature shoe for Sacramento Kings guard and Curry Brand athlete De’Aaron Fox. The highly anticipated sneaker, priced at $120, is now available on UA.com, at Under Armour Brand Houses, and through DICK’S Sporting Goods.

The Fox 1 is more than just a shoe – it’s a tribute to Sacramento and the Kings’ electrifying fanbase. Fox, who has spent his entire NBA career in Sacramento, partnered with Curry Brand to craft a sneaker that reflects his lightning-fast playing style and vibrant personality. The result? A performance-driven design with a bold aesthetic that echoes the spirit of Sactown.

‘The Beam’ Colorway: A Nod to Kings’ Victory Tradition

Fans will immediately recognize the inspiration behind ‘The Beam’ colorway. Drawing from the Kings’ iconic tradition of lighting the beam after a win, the shoe prominently features purple hues and neon green highlights. The two-tone purple design reflects the Kings’ signature colors, with light purple foxtail straps and zigzag accent paneling contrasting against the royal purple mesh upper, midsole, and heel support.

Adding a unique twist, neon green fur adorns the top of the tongue, framing the purple DFox logo. This eye-catching detail mirrors the vibrant beam that lights up the Sacramento sky after each Kings victory. The sneaker is completed with a neon green Flow outsole, delivering top-tier traction and grip to match Fox’s dynamic court movement.

Designed for Speed and Performance

Beyond its striking design, the Fox 1 is engineered to keep up with Fox’s fast-paced game. The lightweight construction, supportive fit, and responsive cushioning are designed to enhance agility and provide players with the confidence to perform at their best.

For Kings fans and sneaker enthusiasts, the Fox 1 ‘The Beam’ offers a chance to step into the shoes of one of the NBA’s most exciting players. With this release, De’Aaron Fox and Curry Brand not only honor Sacramento but also set the stage for what promises to be a standout signature line.