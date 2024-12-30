Devin Haney is keeping his focus on family and making grand gestures this holiday season. The professional boxer surprised his wife, Leena Sayed, with a luxurious gift—a brand-new Maybach GLS SUV. Naturally, such an extravagant present deserves to be shared, and Leena didn’t miss the chance to show it off on her Instagram Story. She captioned a photo of the sleek vehicle with “Push present 💝” and included a video walkthrough highlighting its stunning interior and exterior.

While the Maybach has captured attention, fans couldn’t help but connect the gesture to Leena’s recent brush with controversy involving Young Thug.

The Atlanta rapper recently found himself in hot water after a 2022 jail phone call between him and Leena Sayed leaked, sparking speculation about their relationship. In the recording, Leena was heard crying and saying, “I don’t like anyone… I want you,” while Thugger urged her to “find love” elsewhere. The emotional exchange fueled rumors that Young Thug might have been romantically involved with Leena, though he later denied this.

“Man, me and twin was talking ’bout some whole other serious s***,” Thug explained in response to the controversy. “I don’t know why she spoke on loving other people or anything else.” However, his clarification took a turn when he added that he could have had Leena if he wanted to, further stirring the pot.

Leena wasted no time setting the record straight herself. “I would never talk to Thug or any other man,” she stated. “Lol I’m nobody’s twin. I’m 100% down for my baby daddy with whatever he do and whoever else he f*** with.” Her firm stance seems to have solidified her relationship with Haney, as evidenced by his recent over-the-top gift.

Despite the grand gesture, fans have been vocal with their opinions, questioning Haney’s decision. Some poked fun at the situation, with one user commenting, “You mean the truck Young Thug bought?” while another joked, “That boy a goofy button ——>.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Leena’s video of the Maybach included a song by Gunna, which some interpreted as a subtle dig at Young Thug, given Gunna’s controversial exit from YSL.

Regardless of the noise, it seems Haney and Leena are focusing on their relationship and moving forward, leaving the drama in the rearview mirror—right alongside their brand-new Maybach.