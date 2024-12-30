Dwight Howard and his new fiancée, Amy Luciani, are celebrating their love and looking towards the future. The NBA star and his partner recently shared heartwarming posts on Instagram, showcasing their engagement and their excitement for what’s to come.



Howard’s Instagram post featured a romantic clip of the couple on a boat, captioned, “POV you found her perfect person.” Luciani also shared photos of their engagement celebration, including a champagne toast and a sweet kiss on the cheek. Her caption read, “After all that … still committed,” seemingly referencing past challenges.



These declarations of love come shortly after Howard’s ex-girlfriend, Royce Reed, created a new Instagram account to publicly expose details of their past relationship. Reed accused Howard of various forms of abuse and shared screenshots of text messages.

However, Howard has chosen to focus on the positive. In response to the allegations, he told The Shade Room, “This is my HOF year. I’m getting married. God is amazing. And I’m so grateful and I wish Royce nothing but the best peace and blessings.”