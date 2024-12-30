Drake is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to Australia, and he’s promising a truly unforgettable experience. During a recent livestream with streamer Adin Ross, the Canadian rapper expressed his excitement for the upcoming Anita Max Win Tour and hinted at a “very, very special show” for his Australian fans.

“Australia is one of the most incredible places on planet Earth,” Drake said. “I’m so excited to be forward after eight years. I have a very, very special show for you.”

The tour, which kicks off on February 4th in Perth, will see Drake perform in major cities across Australia and New Zealand. Fans can expect a high-energy show filled with Drake’s biggest hits and new music.

In addition to the tour announcement, Drake also surprised fans during the livestream by giving away lavish gifts, including cars and cash. He also shared fond memories of his previous visits to Australia, recalling a particular moment at Bondi Beach.

With his unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, Drake is one of the biggest music stars in the world. His Australian tour is sure to be a major event, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return.