Geoffrey Owens, best known for his role as Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show, continues to face financial difficulties even after receiving a helping hand from director Tyler Perry. At 63, Owens finds himself balancing part-time work at Trader Joe’s to make ends meet—a reality he openly shared during a recent interview with Atlanta’s V-103 radio station.

Owens, who starred on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992, gained public attention in 2018 when he was spotted working at a Trader Joe’s in Clifton, New Jersey, earning $11 an hour. The viral story sparked waves of job offers and public support, transforming Owens into a symbol of resilience for many actors grappling with the ups and downs of the entertainment industry.

Following the viral exposure, Owens appeared in projects like Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, Damon Wayans’ Poppa’s Health, and the 50 Cent-produced Power and Power Book II: Ghost. However, the steady flow of work didn’t last. Owens recently revealed that despite his on-screen appearances, his financial situation remains challenging.

“Even today, right now, as we speak, I still struggle to make a living,” Owens admitted. “I struggle every day to make my ends meet. And people can’t get their heads around that because they see me in movies.”

Owens explained that residuals from The Cosby Show episodes were limited because he appeared in only about 20% of the series. The checks eventually dried up after the show was pulled from syndication amid Bill Cosby’s legal troubles.

The actor also disclosed that Tyler Perry, who initially offered him work, stopped returning his calls—a detail that highlights the unpredictable nature of Hollywood. “People have a false impression of what the average, what I call ‘middle-class actor’ makes, and their ability to make a living in the industry,” Owens shared. “So that’s what drove me to work at Trader Joe’s to begin with.”

Despite the hardships, Owens maintains a positive outlook. “No one should feel sorry for me,” he insists. “I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career. I’ve had a career that most actors would die for. So no one has to feel sorry for me. I’m doing fine!”

