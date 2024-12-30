Lil Wayn’s Young Money Sports is not playing around. Travis Hunter, the electrifying two-way player who captured the nation’s attention with his Heisman Trophy-winning season at the University of Colorado, has made his next big move. The highly-touted prospect has signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports agency.

Hunter, known for his exceptional speed, agility, and versatility, dominated college football in 2023.

Get this, as a true freshman at Jackson State, he recorded 73 tackles, 19 pass breakups, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He also contributed on offense, catching 19 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns.

Advertisement

When it comes to his lone season at Colorado, Hunter continued to impress. As a cornerback, he tallied 19 tackles, three interceptions, and 11 pass breakups. On offense, he caught 19 passes for 192 yards and five touchdowns.

His more than impressive performances earned him the Heisman Trophy, making him the first true freshman to win the award.

The decision comes after Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, introduced him to Lil Wayne’s music.

“My fiancée, she’s a huge Wayne fan. I’m a huge Wayne fan now,” Hunter said during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. And poof, now he’s signed to Weezy’s sports agency.

Young Money APAA Sports, founded by rapper Lil Wayne, has emerged as a prominent force in the sports agency world. The agency represents a diverse range of athletes across various sports, including the NFL, NBA, and college football.

But check out the irony. Hunter’s decision to join Young Money APAA Sports also comes amidst some off-field drama involving his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. Lenee recently faced controversy for her involvement in a viral social media incident.

Despite the controversy, Hunter remains focused on his football career and his future in the NFL.

As Hunter prepares for the NFL Draft, he and his new agency will work together to maximize his potential and secure a lucrative contract. With his exceptional talent and star power, Hunter is poised to make a significant impact at the professional level.