Ice Spice is once again at the center of controversy, with fans and critics alike debating her creative choices. This time, the buzz surrounds her Y2K! Deluxe album artwork, which some say closely resembles a visual from Megan Thee Stallion’s recent documentary. While some are quick to label the Bronx rapper a copycat, others are coming to her defense, noting the possibility of inspiration rather than imitation.

The criticism is nothing new for Ice Spice, who has faced skepticism throughout her career. From her breakout hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” to her latest projects, detractors have often pointed to what they perceive as limited lyricism, a lack of originality, and a repetitive style. Beyond her music, she has also been subjected to personal attacks, with rumors about her physique—including allegations of Ozempic use—fueling unnecessary scrutiny. Despite this, the rapper continues to rise in popularity, but it seems her every move is met with both praise and backlash.

The latest uproar began on social media, particularly on Twitter (now X), when a user posted a side-by-side comparison of Ice Spice’s Y2K! Deluxe artwork and an image of Megan Thee Stallion from her documentary. Both visuals feature a similar aesthetic: the artist sprawled out on a pink-toned surface. Critics argue that the resemblance is too close to be coincidental, accusing Ice Spice of copying Megan’s style.

However, a closer look reveals some nuances. The photo of Megan appears to be a still from her documentary, as evidenced by the subtitles visible in the image. There’s no record of this specific shot being used as official album artwork for Megan’s MEGAN tape, which features different visuals for its covers. This raises the possibility that Ice Spice drew inspiration from the documentary rather than copying an existing album cover.

To add another layer to the story, both visuals were captured by acclaimed photographer David LaChapelle, known for his iconic and boundary-pushing imagery. This connection might explain the similar artistic direction, as LaChapelle could have drawn from his own earlier work when shooting Ice Spice’s deluxe artwork.

While some fans speculate that Megan might have considered using the documentary image as part of her album rollout but decided against it, others wonder if Ice Spice and Megan had a conversation about the visual before its release. Regardless of the backstory, the debate underscores the thin line between inspiration and imitation in the creative world, especially in industries as scrutinized as hip-hop and entertainment.

Despite the ongoing criticism, Ice Spice’s career continues to gain momentum, proving her resilience in the face of backlash. Whether this controversy will have any lasting impact remains to be seen, but it’s clear that her every move is watched closely by fans and critics alike.