Ja Rule Declares Being ‘Petty’ as His New Year’s Resolution

Ja Rule has a message for Hip-Hop and the rest of the world: he will be petty in 2025.
Hitting X, Rule revealed his New Year’s Resolution: “My new year resolution is to be PETTY…”
When Ja Rule isn’t being petty he will be on tour with Nelly and Eve.
Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist Nelly will embark on his highly anticipated Where The Party At Tour in 2025, marking the 25th anniversary of his debut album Country Grammar. The global tour kicks off March 21 in New Zealand, with stops across Australia, Canada, Europe, and the U.S., making it Nelly’s most extensive tour to date.
The Live Nation-produced tour will feature performances from Ja Rule, Eve, the St. Lunatics, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, Chingy, and other surprise guests, offering fans an unforgettable celebration of hip-hop and R&B. Iconic venues like London’s O2 Arena and Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome will host the tour, where fans can relive hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” and “Ride wit Me.”
Nelly shared his excitement: “Yo, ‘Where Da Party At Tour’ we are taking this tour worldwide — I got my folks with me Ja Rule, Jermaine Dupri, Eve, the St. Lunatics, and Fabulous — so you know it’s all 2025… LETS GOOOOO..!!! Da Party AT…!!”
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time via RealNelly.com, with presales starting December 10. Fans can also opt for VIP packages, including exclusive meet-and-greets, premium seating, and even a chance to join Nelly on stage in select cities.
With a legacy spanning genres and generations, Nelly’s Where The Party At Tour promises to deliver high-energy performances and a walk through his illustrious career.
WHERE THE PARTY AT 2025 TOUR DATES:
AUS + NZ: Nelly, St. Lunatics, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri | Canada: Nelly, Ja Rule, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri
EU + UK: Nelly, Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri | US + Toronto: Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri
^Chingy Will Not Support This Date | #Ja Rule and Eve Will Not Support This Date | *Not a Live Nation Date |
~Festival Date, No Support
Fri Mar 21 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Sat Mar 22 – Brisbane, AUS – Eaton’s Hill Hotel
Tue Mar 25 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion
Thu Mar 27 – Melbourne, AUS – John Cain Arena
Sat Mar 29 – Perth, AUS – HBF Stadium
Fri Apr 11 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre^
Sat Apr 12 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre^
Mon Apr 14 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Tue Apr 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Apr 18 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Sun Apr 20 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Mon Apr 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Tue Apr 22 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu Apr 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sat May 24 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-Arena
Sun May 25 – Brussels, BE – ING Arena
Mon May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 28 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
Thu May 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sun Jun 01 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Jun 02 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
Wed Jun 04 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Thu Jun 05 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jun 07 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Mon Jun 09 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Wed Jun 11 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Wed Jul 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Jul 25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Jul 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jul 27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Thu Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Aug 01 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Aug 02 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre^
Sun Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue Aug 05 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Wed Aug 06 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest*~
Fri Aug 08 – Oshkosh, QI – Crossroads 41 Festival*~
Sat Aug 09 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sun Aug 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Wed Aug 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 16 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*^
Fri Aug 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat Aug 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Wed Aug 27 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 04 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^
Fri Sep 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Sep 06 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre*#
Tue Sep 09 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 12 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 13 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sun Sep 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Sep 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Thu Sep 18 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Fri Sep 19 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena