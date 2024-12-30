Ja Rule Declares Being ‘Petty’ as His New Year’s Resolution

Ja Rule has a message for Hip-Hop and the rest of the world: he will be petty in 2025.

Hitting X, Rule revealed his New Year’s Resolution: “My new year resolution is to be PETTY…”

My new year resolution is to be PETTY… 🤣💯 — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 29, 2024

And to all y’all that keep saying I’m old… HERE THIS!!!

Only thing worse than getting old is NOT getting old… lmao dummies — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 29, 2024

🧢 🧢 🧢 You believe this dumb shit??? Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo shit what city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat fucking LIAR 😂🤣😭 https://t.co/EGeH8WQh5e — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 29, 2024

When Ja Rule isn’t being petty he will be on tour with Nelly and Eve.

Advertisement

Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist Nelly will embark on his highly anticipated Where The Party At Tour in 2025, marking the 25th anniversary of his debut album Country Grammar. The global tour kicks off March 21 in New Zealand, with stops across Australia, Canada, Europe, and the U.S., making it Nelly’s most extensive tour to date.

The Live Nation-produced tour will feature performances from Ja Rule, Eve, the St. Lunatics, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, Chingy, and other surprise guests, offering fans an unforgettable celebration of hip-hop and R&B. Iconic venues like London’s O2 Arena and Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome will host the tour, where fans can relive hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” and “Ride wit Me.”

Nelly shared his excitement: “Yo, ‘Where Da Party At Tour’ we are taking this tour worldwide — I got my folks with me Ja Rule, Jermaine Dupri, Eve, the St. Lunatics, and Fabulous — so you know it’s all 2025… LETS GOOOOO..!!! Da Party AT…!!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time via RealNelly.com, with presales starting December 10. Fans can also opt for VIP packages, including exclusive meet-and-greets, premium seating, and even a chance to join Nelly on stage in select cities.

With a legacy spanning genres and generations, Nelly’s Where The Party At Tour promises to deliver high-energy performances and a walk through his illustrious career.

WHERE THE PARTY AT 2025 TOUR DATES:

AUS + NZ: Nelly, St. Lunatics, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri | Canada: Nelly, Ja Rule, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri

EU + UK: Nelly, Eve, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri | US + Toronto: Nelly, Ja Rule, Eve, Chingy, Jermaine Dupri

^Chingy Will Not Support This Date | #Ja Rule and Eve Will Not Support This Date | *Not a Live Nation Date |

~Festival Date, No Support

Fri Mar 21 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Sat Mar 22 – Brisbane, AUS – Eaton’s Hill Hotel

Tue Mar 25 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion

Thu Mar 27 – Melbourne, AUS – John Cain Arena

Sat Mar 29 – Perth, AUS – HBF Stadium

Fri Apr 11 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre^

Sat Apr 12 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre^

Mon Apr 14 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Tue Apr 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Apr 18 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Sun Apr 20 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Mon Apr 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Tue Apr 22 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Apr 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat May 24 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-Arena

Sun May 25 – Brussels, BE – ING Arena

Mon May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Wed May 28 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

Thu May 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sun Jun 01 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Jun 02 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle

Wed Jun 04 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Thu Jun 05 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 07 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Mon Jun 09 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Wed Jun 11 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Wed Jul 23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jul 25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Aug 01 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Aug 02 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre^

Sun Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 05 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 06 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest*~

Fri Aug 08 – Oshkosh, QI – Crossroads 41 Festival*~

Sat Aug 09 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Wed Aug 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 16 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*^

Fri Aug 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat Aug 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Wed Aug 27 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 04 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

Fri Sep 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Sep 06 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre*#

Tue Sep 09 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 12 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 13 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sun Sep 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Thu Sep 18 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Fri Sep 19 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena