Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator may now represent two of the most influential figures in Hip Hop, but a resurfaced Instagram post from 2021 hints at a bizarre and combative moment from their past. The post, shared by Kendrick’s close associate Lil L (aka Euro Luxxk), includes screenshots of direct messages from Jason Martin (formerly known as Problem). In one DM, Martin makes an astonishing claim about an incident involving a teenage Tyler, The Creator.

“That’s the guy you pulled a gun out on… lol,” Martin wrote to Lil L, referring to Tyler. “He was a kid at the time. I mean it’s crazy because the kid ended up being Tyler, The Creator lol.”

Lil L expressed disbelief in response, but Martin stood by his story, adding, “At that time he was just a 14-year-old kid I was doing a favor for […] Swear to God.” Despite this startling anecdote, details about why this alleged incident happened or what Tyler or Kendrick think about it today remain unclear. For now, it’s a strange and oddly amusing piece of history that feels irrelevant, given the mutual respect both artists have shown for each other in recent years.

While Kendrick and Tyler have never officially collaborated, the last year saw their relationship come full circle. Kendrick and Baby Keem headlined Tyler’s comeback Camp Flog Gnaw festival in 2023, following the release of their track “The Hillbillies.” During their set, Tyler joined the duo onstage, dancing along and showing his support. Kendrick even thanked Tyler for the opportunity, a gesture that underscored their camaraderie.

Fans of both artists often revisit Tyler’s freestyle over Kendrick’s “Hey Now” and continue to hope for an official collaboration. Perhaps one day they’ll deliver the joint project fans have been dreaming of, but without the drama of firearms involved.