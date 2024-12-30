All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is….. Anderson .Paak? The two artists fueled speculation about their status as a couple as they were spotted holding hands over the weekend in Aspen.

Photos on Twitter show the two engaging in some light PDA at at Duemani, a Mediterranean restaurant in Aspen, Colorado. Sources say that Anderson repeatedly kissed her hand as she touched him throughout the evening as they both enjoyed dinner with friends. They were also seen holding hands as they left the restaurant, although it is unclear if they went home together or to separate locations.

The two both confirmed that they were in Aspen and were working on a project together. Anderson even teased the collab on social media over the summer with a video of him and Mariah hard at work at Electric Lady music studios in the Big Apple.

While neither have publicly acknolwedged the relationship, both appear to have been single in recent months. Carey’s relationship with dancer Bryan Tanaka ended in December of 2023 while Anderson filed for divorce from his wife Jae Lin in January of this year.

An undisclosed source told The Daily Mail that Anderson “has a reputation as a ladies’ man in Hollywood” and that he “has been ‘pursuing’ several women since filing to end his marriage to wife Jae Lin in January.” The source also said that he is not opposed to dating women “10 to 20 years older than him.” (Anderson is 38 and Mariah is 55.)