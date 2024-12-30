My 8-year-old daughter and I shared an unforgettable mommy-and-me staycation filled with laughter, love, and cherished memories at Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Located at 560 Seventh Avenue, this island-inspired oasis is nestled just blocks away from New York City’s bustling entertainment district and iconic Midtown attractions. The resort, designed by Stonehill Taylor with interiors by The McBride Company, features 234 guest rooms and seamlessly blends casual-luxe vibes with the energetic heartbeat of the city.

photo by Shots By Sean Bell

The resort’s sixth-floor heated outdoor pool provided the perfect escape, offering stunning views of the New York City skyline as we splashed and lounged in our private cabana. Margaritaville Resort’s relaxed yet upscale atmosphere made us feel like we had been whisked away to paradise.

Dining Delights: Island Flavors in the Heart of NYC

Advertisement

Felicity and I indulged in some of the best cuisine during our stay. At Margaritaville Restaurant & Tiki Bar, we savored the Crab Cakes – two house-made jumbo lump crab cakes served with lemon garlic aioli, crispy French fries, and seasonal vegetables. Felicity couldn’t get enough of the Ahi Poke Bowl – ahi tuna poke with jasmine rice, mango slaw, cucumber, avocado, and a drizzle of house-made ponzu sauce.

Our visit to LandShark Bar & Grill introduced us to a new favorite – the Crispy Whole Snapper, flash-fried to perfection and served with saffron rice, jalapeño tartar, and mango pico de gallo. Felicity devoured every bite! The rooftop bar, 5 o’Clock Somewhere, served as the ideal evening hangout, where I sipped on a Jalapeño Jaywalker cocktail while enjoying the live DJ. The Crunchy Spicy Tuna – crispy rice topped with seared tuna, avocado, and sriracha aioli – rivaled the best sushi spots in the city.

Even late-night cravings were satisfied at the rooftop bar. After a fun mommy-and-me makeup session, we indulged in Key Lime Pie that was made fresh daily and the perfect sweet ending to our day.

Paradise in the City

Beyond the food and poolside relaxation, Margaritaville Resort Times Square became the backdrop for a mini photo shoot with celebrity photographer Sean Bell. The vibrant energy of Times Square combined with the resort’s tranquil island vibes made for the most magical memories.

Margaritaville’s 32-story property offers five unique dining and bar concepts, regular live entertainment, and the only outdoor year-round heated pool in Times Square. We explored nearby attractions during the day and returned to the resort for cozy bonding time each evening.

A Bond to Treasure

This staycation was more than just a getaway; it was a heartwarming reminder to slow down and savor moments with my daughter. Margaritaville Resort Times Square not only provided a luxurious escape but also strengthened our connection through shared experiences and joy.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly escape without leaving the city, Margaritaville Resort Times Square is the ultimate destination. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the best vacations are the ones spent close to home, filled with laughter, love, and a little island magic.

Watch a recap of our trip below and CLICK HERE for more information!

addition photos by: Shots By Sean Bell